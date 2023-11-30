Lasam Builds C’ttee Members’ Capacity On Gender Transformative Advocacy

The Lagos State Accountability Mechanism for Maternal Newborn Child and Adolescent Health (LASAM) brought together members of its Advocacy Subcommittee to build their skills on generating evidence and developing strategies for effective advocacy towards improving the health of women and girls in Lagos State.

The Gender Transformative Advocacy (GTA) training which was held in Lagos recently, was aimed to build capacity of the participants on identifying gender and social norms that contribute to poor health outcomes for women and girls; finding the required evidences to highlight the gender issues; identifying the stakeholders at the communities and state levels who could take actions that will address the gender issues;

and developing advocacy messages targeting these stakeholders as well as engaging them appropriately for better health outcomes for women and girls. LASAM, under the Directorate of Family Health & Nutrition of the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMoH) organised the capacity building programme in partnership with Options Evidence4Action-MamaYe project, to implement this GTA training. The programme is aimed to bridge the critical gap identified in reproductive maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH) service delivery by using evidence for programming.

In her remark, the new Chairman of the Advocacy Subcommittee, Mrs. Rasheedat Has- san, revealed that the training was a refresher course as the main training had already been held previously, adding that this one was put together to educate the newly reconstituted executives and some key members. “We know that our main goal is to reduce maternal and child mortality in Lagos State. We want healthy mothers and babies. That is why we have to work together to be able to tackle issues that could make our work a reality.

I want to bring all the other committees in LASAM together, i.e. Evidence committee and the Knowledge Management and Communications committee, to work in synergy and ensure that we are able to implement all our advocacy deliverables to achieve our goals and objectives,” she said. On her part, the Learning Hub Advisor for the Options Evidence4Action MamaYe, Adenike Badiora said this training was important in the course of advocacy, especially to empower local advocates to identify the gender issues impeding access to quality health services for women and girls on time and address them as appropriately.

She also stressed the need for equitable and quality care for all girls and women in Lagos state. Badiora stated, “The GTA refresher training is on gender-based advocacy to build capacity of the LASAM advocacy committee members on identifying issues that affect reproductive, maternal, and adolescent health outcomes in Lagos State.

If we can recognise all these gender issues, then we will be able to accumulate evidence of their consequences, especially on adolescent girls and women, not having equal and equitable access to healthcare service delivery that they need and use same evidences to advocate to all relevant stakeholders to take actions and subsequently improve the health outcomes of women and girls in Lagos State”.