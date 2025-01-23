Lasaco Assurance’s Listing Lifts Market Cap Amid Bearish Sentiment

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed a modest decline in its benchmark All-Share Index, sliding 0.1 per cent to 102,788.20 points on Thursday, driven by profit-taking in heavyweight stocks such as MTNN (-0.8%), DANGSUGAR (-6.5%), and NASCON (-5.1%).

Despite the dip, the market capitalisation remained steady at N63.15 trillion, bolstered by the strategic listing of 9.25 billion ordinary shares of Lasaco Assurance Plc, which contributed an additional N289.4 million to the exchange’s value. o-date returns edged lower to -0.1 per cent, with the All-Share Index posting a marginal 0.05 per cent decline.

Market sentiment remained balanced, as 28 stocks advanced while an equal number retreated. Top gainers included SCOA (+9.8%), DAARCOMM (+9.1%), MAYBAKER (+8.4%), PRESTIGE (+6.8%), and REDSTAREX (+5.0%).

Conversely, MORISON (-10.0%), CILEASING (-9.9%), and IKEJAHOTEL led the laggards. Sectoral performance revealed a mixed outlook. The Insurance sector suffered the sharpest contraction, losing 1.23 per cent, followed by Consumer Goods (-0.81%) and Oil & Gas (-0.36%).

However, the Banking sector demonstrated resilience, advancing by 1.04 per cent, while the Industrial Goods sector remained unchanged.

Trading activity surged as the number of deals and traded value climbed 12.95 per cent and 50.28 per cent, respectively, to 12,160 deals and N22.78 billion. However, the total volume of shares traded fell 3.1 per cent to 382.65 million units.

