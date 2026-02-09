Lasaco Assurance Swings To N3.07bn Loss In 2025 Despite Asset Growth

Lasaco Assurance Plc reported a return to loss in the financial year ended December 31, 2025, despite strong growth in gross insurance revenue, higher investment income and a significant expansion in its balance sheet.

According to the company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements, Lasaco posted a group loss after tax of N3.07 billion in 2025, compared with a profit of N1.52 billion recorded in the previous year.

The loss was driven largely by weaker insurance service results and rising operating expenses. Insurance revenue rose to N29.98 billion in 2025, from N22.82 billion in 2024, reflecting improved premium generation across core business lines.

However, insurance service expenses climbed sharply to N25.24 billion, while net expenses from reinsurance contracts increased to N6.81 billion, resulting in a negative insurance service result of N2.07 billion, wider than the N1.21 billion loss recorded a year earlier.

Although investment income remained robust, it was insufficient to offset underwriting losses and higher costs. Investment result improved to N6.18 billion in 2025, up from N5.24 billion in 2024, supported by interest income of N3.21 billion and net fair value gains of N2.85 billion.

Net investment results, however, declined to N6.02 billion, compared with N8.47 billion in the prior year, largely due to the absence of foreign exchange gains recorded in 2024. As a result, profit before tax swung to a loss of N2.98 billion, from a profit of N1.63 billion in 2024.

Despite the loss position, Lasaco recorded strong balance sheet growth during the year. Total group assets rose by 26.8 per cent to N40.24 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N31.75 billion in 2024. Cash and cash equivalents increased significantly to N14.68 billion, up from N10.35 billion, reflecting improved liquidity.

Investment properties expanded to N10.52 billion, compared with N8.13 billion a year earlier, while reinsurance contract assets grew to N4.81 billion from N3.81 billion. Total liabilities declined marginally to N19.24 billion, from N19.74 billion, driven by lower insurance contract liabilities and deferred tax obligations.

Shareholders’ funds more than doubled to N20.99 billion, compared with N12.02 billion in 2024, largely due to a significant increase in share capital following fresh equity issuance. Share capital rose to N5.54 billion, from N916.79 million, while share premium expanded to N9.89 billion, reflecting proceeds from the capital raise.

However, retained earnings turned negative at N534.87 million, from a positive N2.55 billion in the prior year, underscoring the impact of the 2025 loss. Net cash absorbed from operating activities stood at N13.35 billion, reflecting higher claims payments, reinsurance costs and operating expenses.

This was partly offset by N10.82 billion raised from the issuance of shares, which supported the company’s cash position. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year stood at N14.68 billion, compared with N10.35 billion at the start of the year.