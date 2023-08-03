LASACO Assurance Declares N13.9bn Dividend For 2022

LASACO Assurance Plc has declared N13.9 billion as dividend for the year 2022 for its shareholders with the aim to diversify in the subsequent years for more profit. Mrs Olateju Philips, the Chairman of LASACO, gave the disclosure on Thursday at the company’s annual general meeting in Lagos.

Olateju said that despite the economic recovery in the country, following the aftermath of COVID-19 and various unrest the country, the company had successfully maintained its market share in the insurance industry.

According to her, the company achieved a gross premium of N13.91 billion, representing 4.7 percent increase from N13.28 billion recorded in 2021.