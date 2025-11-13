LASAA Records Remarkable Growth Through Effective Regulation

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has recorded outstanding performance in the last two years due to effective regulation, increased operational vehicles, amplified public advocacy, and improved welfare of its workforce.

The Managing Director of the Agency, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing senior media executives in Lagos, explained that, under his administration, LASAA had reported significant improvement in its operational activities despite the challenging economic environment.

Prince Akiolu, who was appointed the helmsman of the Agency about two years ago added that LASAA has achieved significant milestones across various strategic areas following the approval for the placement of innovative iconic Out-of-Home (OOH) and visually striking structures across the city of Lagos, adding that these modern installations do not only elevate the aesthetic appeal of Lagos urban landscape but also redefine advertising standards with enhanced visibility, durability and digital integration.

He revealed that the agency had created health and safety department and equally done well in creating more brand awareness through its public advocacy programmes, periodic radio interviews on several radio stations in Lagos where its mandate is discussed to enlighten members of the public, as well as statewide road shows.

He said the agency’s stringent enforcement measures to uphold signage and advertisement regulations had resulted in substantial revenue increase for both the Agency and the state government.

According to him, LASAA has minimised illegal signage practices and maximised revenue collection through the diligent monitoring, enforcement actions and compliance audits, thereby ensuring financial sustainability and support for vital public services. The an agency also champions sustainability through flex recycling which are converted to school bags and distributed to public schools in Lagos.

According to the Managing Director, “Branded as LASAA School Storm, the programme serves as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort aimed at educating young minds in Lagos State about the importance of recycling and environmental conservation. By repurposing flex banners collected from enforced boards across the State, LASAA not only reduces landfill waste but also empowers students with essential learning tools, thereby bridging sustainability with education.

“This initiative reflects LASAA’s dedication to fostering a cleaner and instilling responsible waste management practices in the next generation”, he averred. Prince Akiolu also said the Agency has embarked on a comprehensive project to replace dilapidated street directional signs across Lagos, thereby enhancing navigability, safety and aesthetics within urban areas. He added that, “This initiative underscores LASAA’s commitment to infrastructure improvement, urban beautification and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents and visitors.”