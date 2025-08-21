LASAA Reaffirms Commitment To Fairness, Safety, Industry Growth

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has responded to recent apprehensions suggesting a resurgence of heavy-handed regulation and arbitrary enforcement in the state’s outdoor advertising sector.

While acknowledging the concerns, LASAA sought to reaffirm its commitment to regulatory fairness, industry professionalism and the sustainable growth of outdoor advertising in Lagos. Refuting claims that LASAA intends to “wield the big stick,” the Agency drew attention to its longstanding practice of fostering dialogue and partnership with industry stakeholders.

Prince Fatiu Akiolu, Managing Director of the Agency, stated: “The era of mutual suspicion is firmly behind us,” adding that the Agency “regularly convenes stakeholder fora, maintains cordial relationships with industry players, offers concessions such as discounts on vacant billboard charges and seeks stakeholders input before making major policy decisions.”

Prince Akiolu clarified that LASAA was not competing with private operators commercially, instead, it manages a limited number of state-approved advertising structures primarily reserved to amplify government programmes, public awareness initiatives and regulatory oversight. These, with the Agency’s core mandate focusing on orderliness, public safety, and environmental aesthetics.

He said these efforts aimed to serve the broader interests of Lagos residents and reiterated that the Agency’s core mandate remained the enforcement of orderliness, public safety and environmental aesthetics within the state. On licensing, the Managing Director explained that stringent criteria ensured only qualified practitioners operate in the market.

Addressing concerns about billboard oversupply, particularly around military and police formations where illegal structures are common, he noted that LASAA had imposed a moratorium on new registrations and permits since early 2025.

“This moratorium intends to uphold industry integrity and elevate professional standards,@ he said. Prince Fatiu explained that, “the Agency’s Health and Safety team actively verifies that outdoor installations meet engineering and safety benchmarks to mitigate risks to life and property.”