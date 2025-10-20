LASAA Pledges Continued Commitment To Visual Order, Safety

…hosts lawmakers

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) recently welcomed a high-powered delegation from the House Committee on Environment of the Lagos State House of Assembly, led by its Chairman, Honourable Shabi Rasheed Adekola.

The visit served as a statutory oversight function, providing a critical platform for detailed engagement on the agency’s performance and regulatory adherence. The LASAA management team, headed by the Managing Director/CEO, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, engaged the Committee in extensive discussions that spanned the agency’s activities, its performance metrics and compliance with regulatory responsibilities.

The meeting fostered productive conversations focusing on strategic policies and ongoing projects aimed at developing an organised, safe and visually appealing outdoor advertising space across the state. Prince Akiolu seized the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the Committee for their time, unwavering support and valuable guidance.

“We are deeply committed to upholding best practices in outdoor advertising regulation,” Prince Akiolu stated, adding that “LASAA’s mission is to contribute meaningfully to the sustainable development of Lagos State’s visual environment, a goal we pursue rigorously for the benefit of all residents and visitors.”

In his remarks, Honourable Adekola delivered a glowing assessment of LASAA’s operational efficiency. He particularly praised the agency’s efforts in maintaining a cleaner and safer Lagos through effective signage control and regulation under Prince Akiolu’s leadership.

The Chairman underscored the non-negotiable need for sustained cooperation between the legislature and all government agencies to guarantee efficient service delivery and accountability. “We recognise LASAA’s vital role in keeping Lagos clean and safe,” Honourable Adekola stated.

“This partnership between the legislature and government agencies is essential for ensuring service delivery and accountability that aligns perfectly with the agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.” Honourable Adekola also issued a call to action, urging LASAA to intensify its efforts in public sensitization.

He explained that engaging the public on the agency’s core mandate is crucial for ensuring continuous compliance and maximizing revenue potential. Crucially, he reinforced the need for LASAA to reassure the public that the state’s outdoor advertising structures are maintained with “utmost integrity,” guaranteeing their safety.

The oversight visit successfully affirmed the shared commitment of both the legislature and LASAA to promoting transparency, efficiency and innovation within the public service, thereby enhancing the quality of life in Lagos State.