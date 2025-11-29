LASAA Launches Yr2026 Mobile Advert Permit

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has officially launched the Year 2026 Mobile Advert Permit, introducing an enhanced, technology-driven system designed to simplify compliance for owners of branded vehicles across the State.

The newly unveiled permit features a unique QR Code, enabling instant verification, and it provides real-time access to key permit information. LASAA Mobile App, which provides authentication, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or IOS.

This innovation is part of the Agency’s continuous effort to improve transparency, reduce documentation challenges, and ensure a seamless process for advertisers and business owners.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, emphasized the importance of compliance and the convenience the new system offers.

He noted: “This upgrade reflects our commitment to creating an efficient, trans‑ parent, and user-friendly regulatory environment.

We encourage all owners of branded vehicles to take advantage of the streamlined process and obtain their Mo‑ bile Advert Permit promptly. It is easier, faster, and helps us maintain orderliness on Lagos roads.”

The Head of the Mobile Advert Department, Olubukonla Ayodele, also appealed to business owners and vehicle operators to begin preparations ahead of the rollout in January 2026.

“Permit issuance for YR2026 begins in January 2026, and we strongly ad‑ vise vehicle owners to obtain their QRcoded permits early.

This will help them avoid enforcement actions by well-identifiable LASAA officers only, sanctions, and ensure smooth business operations throughout the year,” she said.

Ayodele revealed that registration of Mobile Advert can be done electronically using LASAA’s website (www.lasaa.lg.gov. ng) where applicants are required to register with their username and password, provide some relevant personal and vehicle data, follow other prompts, make payment online, and obtain the QR code instantly.