LASAA/LASBCA Collaborate to Streamline Devt Board Signage Permit

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) have fine-tuned strategic collaboration aimed at obtaining approval process for property development board signage permits and building construction permits. This initiative, which is set to commence on the January 1, 2024 represents a joint commitment to enhancing the overall development landscape of Lagos State as well as curb corrupt practices in the built environment.

Speaking at a meeting of both Agencies in Ikeja, the Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Fatiu Akiolu has this to say, “This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to creating a more efficient and developer-friendly regulatory environment. By working hand-in-hand with LASBCA, we aim to ensure all development signboards are in compliance with the best global standard and contributing to a better environment.

“The process is simple. Application for any building construction to LASBCA will be required to pay for the development board fee for their developments. LASAA will issue a permit letter of approval for the application as well as information board to be affixed to each site. Mr. Akiolu noted that combining forces, LASAA and LASBCA were set to harmonise the permit process for development boards as well as ensure a seamless and coordinated approach to obtaining approval for both building construction and signage permits.

He called on estate managers and property developers to desist from using unauthorized and unapproved banners as property signage in their construction sites. In his remark, the General Manager of LASBCA, Arch. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki (FNIA), said that the initiative was to curb sharp practices in the built industry as well as curb the process of surcharging the state government financially. He said that the development board permit granted by LASAA would easily identify the details of the construction being undertaken and the manpower deployed at the construction sites.

Architect Oki said: “The collaboration with LASAA reflects our joint dedication to the sustainable development of Lagos State. Streamlining the approval process for building constructions and signage permits not only benefits developers but also contributes to a more harmonious and aesthetically pleasing urban landscape.

“Effective January 1, 2024 all existing and new development must obtain along with other approvals the development board permit from LASAA before the letter of authorization to commence construction can be granted. Construction sites not covered by this signage permit will be sealed up.’’ He stated that the unification of billboards and building construction permits will go a long way in regulating the construction industry as it will help to checkmate illegality and reduce the menace of building collapses in the state.

He added that the unified permit is an all inclusive initiative for both commercial and residential buildings. Development Board is a standard requirement in building approval which communicates essential information about a development, such as project details, contactors and engineering information as well as key features providing valuable details to passersby. The collaboration introduces a unified and harmonised application process that will enable private property developers to apply for both building and development signage permits simultaneously.

Property developers are by this initiative enjoined to achieve holistic compliance by obtaining both building construction approval and signage permits which takes maximum of 48 hours to obtain before mobilizing to site to commence construction which aligns with regulatory standards set by LASAA and LASBCA. Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) is the regulatory body responsible for the management, regulation, and control of outdoor advertising and signage displays in Lagos State while the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is tasked with the responsibilities of formulating the enforcement of building control regulations in the State.