LASAA Inaugurates New Offices To Boost Operations

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has launched new porta cabin offices located in Badagry Local Government Secretariat, Ikorodu Local Government Secretariat, Lagos Television premises and LASAA warehouse.

This initiative aims to bring the Agency closer to its many clients and improve the regulation of outdoor advertising landscape, ultimately optimising revenue generation for the state.

Speaking at the launch of the new offices, the Managing Director/CEO of the Agency, Prince Fatiu Akiolu, said they were extensions of the Agency’s branches across the state.

According to him, “the porta cabins launched are not just physical structures, they represent our ongoing commitment to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations.”

The MD explained that, with the rapid growth of our city and the increase in the formation of businesses, Lagos had become a dynamic hub for innovation and creativity, and with that comes the need for sophisticated solutions to manage our operations better to meet the rise in the display of business signs in the state.

He said: “Strategically situating the offices is important to the Lagos State Government for revenue optimisation as it will impact positively on the development of the State, as we demonstrate our support for Mr Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu towards actualising a much greater Lagos.”

He further said: “It has become necessary for the Agency to provide these decent portal cabins for the convenience of our staff members and by extension, for our revered walkin clients who visit to register their business signs and make relevant enquiries.

