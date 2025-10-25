LASAA Employee Faces Sanctions For Policy Breach After Viral Allegation, Cleared Of Fraud

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has announced that an internal investigation has cleared a staff member of a fraudulent transaction allegation that recently went viral on social media.

However, the employee will still face disciplinary action for violating the agency’s strict ‘no cash’ policy and using a personal account for a transaction. The controversy, according to a statement from the agency, began with a social media post alleging that a LASAA staffer, Olukayode John Adetifa, had improperly collected ₦45,000 from a client, MJ Beauty Salon, via his personal Opay account but only issued a receipt for ₦7,100.

Following the initial outcry, LASAA issued a press statement acknowledging the serious allegation and immediately directing Mr. Adetifa, who is deployed to the Alimosho Branch Office, to report for an immediate investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

The agency emphasised that all payments must be made only through officially designated government channels and reiterated its commitment to transparency.

The subsequent fact-finding by the Agency’s disciplinary panel, which included a visit to the business owner, paints a complex picture of the transaction. Mr. Adetifa explained to the panel that the business had multiple unregistered signs and was slated for enforcement.

During a final visit to encourage registration, the client, MJ Beauty Salon, agreed to pay. She claimed she was feeling unwell and offered him cash, which he declined. The client then requested his assistance to make the official online payment, to which he obliged in an effort to secure the long-overdue revenue.

He collected ₦40,000 from the client, which he stated covered the full fees for the three signs: the Application Processing Fee of ₦7,140, the Permit Fee of ₦28,880 and payment gateway charges. He then registered the signs online in the client’s presence, assuring her she would receive the official notification by email.

Mr. Adetifa also reported receiving threatening messages later regarding the payment balance. The owner of MJ Beau- ty Salon subsequently confirmed this version of events to the LASAA Management team, admitting that she was unaware of the viral post and apologized for the misunderstanding. She specifically stated that Mr. Adetifa collected no gratification and disassociated herself from the X (formerly Twitter) handler who misrepresented the story.

Despite clearing Mr. Adetifa of fraudulent in- tent, LASAA confirmed that he still committed a serious offence. “It is glar- ing that our Staff, though has no fraudulent intent as seen from his explanation and that of the client, he has still committed an offence by collecting client’s money in his personal account contrary to the Agency’s policy,” the management stated.

Adetifa will be dealt with in accordance with the Public Service Rules upon the conclusion of the disciplinary committee’s report. LASAA used the opportunity to urge the public to always follow due process, specifically the “no cash policy or payment to personal account for no reason” as the agency’s processes are self-service, seamless and automated.

They also reiterated that they do not have any agents and implored clients to transact directly via the official website. The agency urged the public to report genuine issues responsibly and warned against spreading false information that undermines government services.