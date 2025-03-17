LASAA Arrests Lekki Billboard Vandals, Reaffirms Commitment To Business Rights

Share

Officials of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) have moved swiftly to quell escalating tensions over the destruction of legitimate advertising infrastructure in the Lekki area of the State.

They have made arrests of individuals responsible for the “audacious removal and willful destruction” of street lamp pole advertisements along Admiralty Way, a key thoroughfare.

In this action, LASAA demonstrates its commitment to protecting business rights and maintaining order in the State’s advertising sphere.

The Agency’s swift response aims to deter future acts of vandalism and ensure that legitimate businesses can operate without fear of illegal interference.

By addressing these incidents promptly, LASAA reinforces its role in safeguarding the rights of advertisers and maintaining a safe and regulated environment for outdoor advertising.

“The law will take its course,” stated Atinuke daSilva-Osadjere, Head of Corporate Communications and Strategy at LASAA, in a statement released at the weekend.

“The Agency’s actions come in the wake of vehement objections from the Lekki Peninsula Residents Association (LERA), who had reportedly taken matters into their own hands, citing aesthetic concerns.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

