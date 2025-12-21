Larry J To Host 4th Edition Of Family-Friendly Christmas Comedy Show

Popular Nigerian comedian and show promoter, Olanrewaju Gregory, popularly known as Larry J, has announced the fourth edition of his annual comedy showcase, scheduled for December 25 at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

The event will run from 6 p.m. until close to midnight.

Speaking ahead of the show, Larry J described it as a strictly family-friendly celebration of comedy, laughter, and creativity, designed to entertain audiences without offensive or inappropriate content.

2025 edition will include a comedy competition where emerging comedians will compete for a grand prize of N1 million.

“The idea is to support our craft and give talented comedians who are still looking for platforms a chance to shine,” he said. “It’s not just comedy; it’s a night of clean laughs where families can attend without feeling uncomfortable or guilty.”

Larry J explained that comedians performing at the event will undergo a vetting process focused on ethical comedy, ensuring that all jokes are suitable for every age group.

He noted that the show has maintained this family-oriented standard over the years, promptly correcting any slip to protect its vision.

The Christmas Day event will feature a strong lineup of comedians, including Kenny Blaq, Forever, Damola, Judicious, and Phronesis. Some industry veterans, including Ali Baba, are expected to attend to relax and enjoy the performances.

Beyond stand-up comedy, the event will offer a mix of entertainment, with DJ Bayo on the decks, musical interludes, children’s performances, choreography displays, and surprise acts to keep the audience engaged throughout the night.

Reflecting on previous editions, Larry J noted that the show has grown steadily, evolving with new concepts each year.

Past editions featured performances by persons with disabilities and children from underserved communities, aimed at inspiring audiences and promoting inclusivity.

This year, he revealed plans to spotlight children from Isale Eko involved in arts and emerging skills, including artificial intelligence, providing them visibility and encouragement.

“It’s about letting them be seen, appreciated, and supported,” he said.

On the growing influence of artificial intelligence, Larry J dismissed fears that AI could replace comedy.

“AI can try, but it can’t capture human timing, voice, and emotional switch. Comedy is human,” he said.