‘Large Fiscal Deficit Will Continue To Propel Nigeria’s Debt Burden’

Citing the large fiscal deficit of N25.3 trillion projected for 2026 by the Federal Government, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said that they expect Nigeria’s overall debt burden to continue to head north.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the quarterly debt stock data for Q3’25 recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO). They noted that although the country’s overall debt burden continues to rise, the pace of the increase has slowed in recent quarters, occasioned by increased stability in the foreign exchange market.

As the analysts put it, “the Debt Management Office (DMO) has released the quarterly debt stock data for Q3’25. Nigeria’s public debt increased marginally by 0.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 7.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to N153.3 trillion as of September 2025.

While Nigeria’s overall debt burden has continued to rise, the pace of this increase has slowed in recent quarters. “This moderation can be primarily attributed to the reduced volatility of the naira, which has helped stabilise the FXdenominated component of the nation’s debt stock.

This marks a notable shift from the period of heightened exchange rate volatility following the naira’s float in June 2023, when the naira depreciation significantly increased the external debt in naira terms and led to a sharp rise in the overall debt burden.”

They also noted that Nigeria’s external debt stock increased modestly to $48.5 billion in Q3’25 from $47.0 billion in the previous quarter. The analysts pointed out that despite higher dollar-denominated borrowings QoQ, the value of the country’s external debt in naira terms declined over the period.

“The naira equivalent value of external debt fell marginally by one per cent QoQ to N71.5 trillion. On a YoY basis, however, the external debt stock in naira terms rose by 4%. “This outcome reflected the stronger performance of the naira during the quarter, with the exchange rate appreciating to N1,474.85/USD, compared with N1,529.21/USD used in the prior quarter,” the analysts stated.

Although they noted that, “when standardised, the total public debt stock of N153.3 trillion translates to an FY2025 debt to GDP ratio of around 36 per cent, well below the DMO’s self-imposed ceiling of 60 per cent,” the analysts said: “Nigeria’s overall debt burden is expected to continue rising, driven by the large fiscal deficit of N25.3 trillion projected for 2026, a sizeable increase from N13.5 trillion for 2025.”

However, they added that: “Continued stability in the naira, alongside an anticipated decline in domestic yields, could help moderate the pace of debt accumulation.” New Telegraph reports that in recent times there have been growing concerns over the sustainability of Nigeria’s external debt, especially with regard to the cost of servicing it.

For instance, in April last year, Fitch Ratings projected that Nigeria’s external debt service bill would increase to $5.2 billion by the end of 2025.

“Government external debt service is moderate but expected to rise to $5.2 billion in 2025 (with $4.5 billion of amortisations, including a $1.1 billion Eurobond repayment due in November 2025), from $4.7 billion in 2024, and fall to $3.5 billion in 2026,” Fitch said.

The credit rating agency also predicted that general government debt (public debt) would remain at about 51 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025 and 2026.

Also, in his firm’s 2025 half-year economic update, released in August last year, the Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo, warned that Nigeria’s debt profile of over $100 billion and debt servicing obligations amounting to N16 trillion, were unsustainable.