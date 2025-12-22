Large Corporate, Investment Banks Deliver Robust Results In 2025

Despite ongoing geopolitical pressures, an improving macroeconomic environment provided support to most corporate and investment banking businesses in the first half of 2025, according to research from Eurogroup Consulting.

Consultancy EU reports that corporate and investment banks, which serve companies, institutions and governments rather than individual consumers, have had a robust year so far, benefiting from improvements in the corporate landscape, strong refinancing demand, a rebound in mergers and acquisitions, and sustained low interest rates.

Analysis by Eurogroup Consulting covering around 20 major corporate and investment banks (CIB) found that, across the board, revenues in both Q1 and Q2 were higher than in previous periods.

This trend was observed across both European and North American banks. Capital markets revenues rose by double digits year on year, while debt capital markets benefited from a refinancing boom driven by lower interest rates and strong corporate demand to extend maturities.

Banks’ mergers and acquisitions franchises also experienced a rebound, led by large transactions above $1 billion, continued private equity dynamism and a revival in cross-border dealmaking. In the US, M&A volumes rose by nearly 15% year on year.

Large banks in the CIB segment maintained strong financial performance in 2025, supported by an improving macroeconomic environment, resilient operating models and strategic adaptations to shifting market conditions,” Eurogroup Consulting noted in its research paper.

However, equity capital markets remained subdued, with IPO activity still weak, despite an expanding pipeline and early signs of recovery in SPACs.

The authors also highlighted several challenges constraining further growth, including interest rate volatility weighing on valuations, increased instability in credit spreads and persistent weakness in European equity markets.