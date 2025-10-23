Large-Cap Stocks Power N1.44trn Surge In Nigerian Bourse

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed on a strong bullish note yesterday, as renewed investor interest in large-cap stocks drove the market to another record gain of N1.44 trillion.

The market capitalisation of listed equities rose from N96.13 trillion on Tuesday to N97.58 trillion, reflecting sustained optimism and positive sentiment among investors.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,890.37 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 153,736.25 points, up from 151,845.88 points recorded in the previous session. The upward momentum was largely supported by gains in major blue-chip stocks such as Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, NASCON, and Transcorp Hotels, which posted notable price increases that lifted overall market performance.

Leading the gainers’ chart was ASO Savings and Loans Plc, which appreciated by 10.00 per cent to close at N0.55 from N0.50 per share. Skyway Aviation Handling Company followed closely with a 9.99 per cent rise to N99.05 from N90.05, while UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDREIT) gained 8.16 per cent to settle at N7.95.

Other notable gainers included NASCON Allied Industries Plc (+6.80 per cent to N110.00), Dangote Cement Plc (+6.50 per cent to N639.00), and Transcorp Hotels Plc (+6.26 per cent to N174.90).

Also posting strong gains were Aradel Holdings (+5.98 per cent), NPF Microfinance Bank (+5.84 per cent), NAHCO (+5.81 per cent), Dangote Sugar (+5.66 per cent), and Sovereign Trust Insurance (+5.48 per cent). On the other hand, The Initiates Plc (TIP) led the losers’ chart with a 5.73 per cent decline to close at N13.00 from N13.79, followed by Legend Intercontinental Plc, which shed 5.69 per cent to close at N5.80.

Other decliners included Royal Exchange Plc (-4.76 per cent), Champion Breweries (-4.49 per cent), AXA Mansard Insurance (-4.19 per cent), CWG Plc (-3.52 per cent), and Oando Plc (-3.33 per cent). In total, 32 stocks gained, while 31 declined, indicating a positive market breadth and growing investor confidence.

Across the sectoral indices, performance was broadly bullish. The NGX Banking Index advanced to 7,004.35 points from 6,970.93 points, the NGX Pension Index rose to 2,866.01 points from 2,819.37 points, while the NGX Industrial Index climbed to 5,768.80 points from 5,576.53 points.

Likewise, the NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated to 3,633.99 points, reflecting renewed demand in the fast-moving consumer goods segment.

Despite minor profit-taking among short-term investors, analysts noted that the overall sentiment remains positive. They attributed the sustained rally to improved investor confidence, driven by strong corporate earnings expectations and renewed interest in industrial and banking stocks.