Lara Alfred: Why I Left High Paying Chartered Accountancy Job for Luxury Fashion Business

The Rinimesville Boss, Lara Alfred, is a woman who has distinguished herself in the world of luxury fashion. With her exceptional talent in selecting exquisite fabrics, fit for royals and affluent people in society, she did not just build a formidable empire in the fashion industry, it placed her name and personality among the elite in the society. She honed her passion for figures with an MBA in Financial Services from the University of East London. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about her success in her career which started as a passion

As a chartered accountant, why and when did you decide to go into the business of exquisite fabrics?

As a chartered accountant, I have always had a strong sense of structure, precision, and an eye for detail, qualities that served me well in the corporate world with a solid foundation in business, accounting, and strategy. But alongside my career, I always harboured a passion for fashion and luxury fabrics. It became clear over time that the world of numbers wasn’t the only space where my heart laid. Fashion has always been a deep part of me, particularly the artistry involved in fabric design and craftsmanship.

In 2012, after years of nurturing my love for fabric, I officially launched Rinimesville, where I could merge my business knowledge with my creative passions. I decided to take the leap into the fabric industry to offer a unique perspective – combining the meticulous, detail-oriented skills I learnt as an accountant with an appreciation for quality and luxury in fabric design. Rinimesville was borne out of a desire to provide high-end, exquisite fabrics that elevate the lives of those, who value craftsmanship and sophistication while also utilising my strong financial background to ensure that the business flourished sustainably. It has been an incredible journey, blending my two worlds – finance and fashion – into one beautiful, luxurious brand.

What was your husband’s and friends reaction when you told them your decision to resign from your promising job to set up your own business?

When I informed my husband and friends about my decision to resign from my secure, well-paying job as a chartered accountant to venture into the luxury fabric business, their reactions were a mix of surprise, curiosity, and concern. My husband, however, was my biggest supporter from the very beginning. He understood that my passion for fashion and fabrics had always been a part of me, even during my years in the corporate world. His encouragement and faith in my ability to succeed gave me the confidence to take such a bold step.

Some friends and family were understandably skeptical—resigning from a “plum job” to start something new, seemed risky to them. They asked questions like, “Are you sure about this?” or “Why leave such a stable career?” But as I explained my vision and shared my plans, they began to see how much thought and effort I had put into the transition.

Once they witnessed my determination and the success of Rinimesville, their attitudes shifted completely. Many of them became not just supporters but clients, and they’ve cheered me on every step of the way. The experience reinforced an important lesson: ‘not everyone will understand your journey at the beginning, but if you stay true to your passion and work hard, they’ll eventually come to see and respect your vision.’

A-List celebrities call you Nigeria’s Queen of Fabrics. Is this for real or just a statement to make you feel cool?

It’s truly a huge honour to be called Nigeria’s Queen of Fabrics. This title reflects years of dedication, hard work, and an unwavering passion for curating only the best fabrics for my clients. It’s not just a statement to make me feel cool; it’s a recognition of the relationships I have nurtured and the trust my clients; celebrities, royalty, and high society have in me to deliver fabrics that define elegance and exclusivity.

For me, this is more than a business – it is a legacy of artistry, quality, and luxury that resonates with those who wear my fabrics. Being seen as the go-to for Nigeria’s finest fabrics is both humbling and deeply motivating. It inspires me to keep pushing boundaries and redefining excellence in the fabric industry.

You cater to high society personalities and celebrities, whose penchant is to look fabulous and grandiose. What kind of Laces do high society people look out for?

High society personalities and celebrities have a refined taste for laces that showcase class, luxury, and exclusivity. They want fabrics that elevate their presence and exude sophistication. Here’s what they typically look for:

1. Intricacy and Elegance:

They prefer high-end laces with detailed, intricate patterns. Guipure Lace due to its bold, raised embroidery that offers depth and texture. Similarly, Chantilly Lace, with its delicate floral and scroll patterns, is perfect for understated yet sophisticated glamour. Silk, velvet, and richly embroidered Voile have a regal appeal, making them perfect for special occasions.

2. Luxury Craftsmanship:

The affluent client values Laces with handcrafted details. This includes embellishments like Swarovski crystals, glass beads, pearls, and sequins that add a sense of luxury and exclusivity.

3. Uniqueness and Exclusivity:

Exclusivity is non-negotiable. They seek limited-edition fabrics or custom-designed patterns that ensure their outfit remains one of a kind. Fabrics from private collections, such as HOH Laces, HKG Laces, Filtex Laces and other Swiss laces are highly favoured because they signify status and elegance.

5. Statement Colours and Timeless Shades:

While bold jewel tones like emerald, cobalt blue, and ruby red make a statement, neutral classics like gold, champagne, blush, white and ivory are timeless choices for formal and red-carpet events.

At Rinimesville, we understand their needs and ensure that every piece in our collection captures the essence of elegance, luxury, and individuality. For our esteemed clients, it’s not just about wearing Lace; it’s about telling a story of refinement and confidence.

You just added a year this week. What lessons have you learnt about life?

As I celebrate another year of life, it’s been a time of deep reflection, growth, and invaluable lessons. One of the most profound insights I’ve gained is that life is a journey with distinct seasons, each carrying its own purpose. Some moments are for planting seeds, others for reaping the rewards, and there are times simply meant for rest and rejuvenation. Embracing this perspective has taught me the importance of timing and reminded me not to rush the process.

I’ve also come to realize that prioritizing self-care and mental well-being is non-negotiable. You can’t give your best if you’re running on empty. Taking the time to nurture myself has allowed me to show up as a better businesswoman and, more importantly, as a more present and balanced individual.

Another vital lesson has been about the power of relationships. Surrounding myself with people who support, inspire, and uplift me, whether family, friends, or my wonderful clients, has been a gift. These meaningful connections reinforce the importance of community and remind me of how enriching life is when shared with others.

Through this year, I’ve gained clearer clarity on what truly matters; impact over income, quality over quantity, and meaning over accolades. Life isn’t about achieving it all but doing what aligns with your true purpose and values.

Finally, I’ve learned that gratitude and faith can transform any situation. Focusing on the good and believing in the future keeps me grounded and optimistic, no matter the challenges.

What advice do you have for women who desire to wear your kind of fabrics but can’t afford them?

For women, who desire to wear my kind of fabrics but feel that it’s out of reach, my advice is to focus on timeless elegance rather than the price tag. It’s about quality, craftsmanship, and personal style. Prioritize pieces that truly elevate your wardrobe, even if it’s just one high-quality item at a time. Start with timeless fabrics that can be styled in different ways. Something versatile that you can wear for multiple occasions. Think of it as an investment in yourself. Save up for a signature fabric that speaks to your personal style and can be worn for years to come, as luxury fabrics are meant to be cherished.

Additionally, there are occasional sales that give you access to exquisite materials without needing to purchase them outright.

Luxury is meant to be savoured, and as your love for fine fabrics grows, there’s always a way to work toward adding them gradually.

Lastly, never forget that confidence and elegance come from within. It’s the way you carry yourself, the feeling that these beautiful fabrics give you that truly defines luxury.

