Laporta Insists Barcelona Can Keep Cancelo, Felix

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix are both viewed as a key part of the club’s long-term plans.

Cancelo and Felix are currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively, and the duo have made positive starts to the season under Xavi.

They have scored eight goals between them to help the Catalan giants through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, and kept them in title contention in Spain.

However, Barcelona’s we’ll documented financial struggles, and they had their salary cap slashed by more than £320m in September, leading to concerns about their ability to sign top players moving forward.

Laporta has insisted Barcelona can keep hold of Cancelo and Felix, and wants to secure their futures at the club.

‘Cancelo and Felix have been playing on a high level since they joined. The club will be able to keep them for the coming seasons,’ he said.

‘We plan to start negotiations for them shortly, and we have good relations with both Man City and Atleti.’

Cancelo’s time at City could be over. The full back played a key role in their success after joining from Juventus in 2019, but he has not played a competitive match for Pep Guardiola’s side since January.

He is currently due to return to City next summer, but that could change soon if Laporta gets his wish.

Meanwhile, Felix became the most expensive teenager ever when he signed for Atletico for £114m in 2019.

But he fell out of favour under Diego Simeone last season and moved to Chelsea on loan in January.

His brief spell at Stamford Bridge was a disappointing one as the Blues finished in the bottom half of the Premier League last season, but he has found form at Barcelona.

He came back to haunt Atletico by scoring the only goal as Barcelona beat them 1-0 last weekend, and a return to Simeone’s side now appears unlikely.