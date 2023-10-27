Lapo Wins Mfb Of The Decade Awards, Bags Iso 27001:2022 Certification

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has won the ‘Microfinance Bank of the Decade in the Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Excellence Award 2023.

This is as the bank also bagged International Standard Organisation (ISO) 27001:2022 in compliance with Information Security Management System (ISMS) global best practices.

In a press release, Director of Communications, LAPO Microfinance Bank, Oluremi Akande, stated: “This award is a recognition of LAPO MfB industry leadership, its immense and sustained contributions to the growth and development of the microfinance sub-sector through the provision of easy access to responsive financial products and services to a diverse audience with a critical focus on triple-bottom-line returns.

“We sincerely appreciate the Board and Management of Marketing Edge for this recognition and awards, most importantly, for the enduring legacy and invaluable contributions of the Marketing Edge platform to the growth of the marketing industry.

“LAPO Microfinance Bank remains committed to 30 years of mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro, small, and medium enterprises in a sustainable manner.”