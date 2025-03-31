LAPO Boss, Nation Newspapers MD To Attend SV Awards

Share

Exactly six days to the 2025 Sportsville Special Recognition Award, there is every indication that this year’s edition will be the most celebrated and attended one.

Just yesterday, more confirmations of attendance came from two notable and respected personalities in Nigeria; the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s leading microfinance bank, Leap Above Poverty (LAPO), Dr Godwin Ehigiamosoe Phd, and Mr Victor Ifijeh, the easy going Managing Director of Nigeria’s foremost daily newspaper, the , confirmed their attendance when Hon Frank Ilaboya paid the duo a courtesy visit.

Hon Ilaboya said: “It was a day of joy for me and the award organisers yesterday when I got confirmation of attendance from two personalities I have utmost respect for, two Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their areas of calling.

