LAOLU GBENJO: I’m Not Scared Of The New Breed Gospel Musicians

Alujo Specialist, Laolu Gbenjo, has evolved to be a musical powerhouse, seasoned with excellence as he continues to express a true mastery of his craft. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about the journey so far, challenges, style of music and desire for a 02 Arena replica in Nigeria.

To start with, the industry currently has other gospel artists doing your style of music, aren’t you scared?

Emi o wa scared ooo! I no dey fear anything, I have been able to create a niche for myself and everything I need to be great I have it all around me, you understand. By God’s Grace I have the biggest, finest and most sophisticated studio in Nigeria.

Glory be to God, I have the craziest sound in Nigeria, so with that, hard work and not relenting there’s nothing to be scared of. I’m good, ‘no shaking’.

You know there is a proverb in Yoruba “oju orun t’eye fo lai figa gba iga”, that’s the sky is big enough for everyone to fly, so there is nothing really to be scared of.

Your style is different, how were you able to popularise and finetune your Alujo style of music?

So, I will say Lockdown, the COVID-19, period actually helped me; everybody was at home during the COVID time and I was able to let the whole world enjoy my Alujo kind of music you know, the birthday shoutouts, the prince party we did online, everything we did online during lockdown helped us so thatveverybody got to know who we are today.

And after COVID, what changed about your music?

Nothing! It’s still the same sound. We created new songs and vibes and the rest is history. However, one thing is clear, you can find many Alujo singers but none can ever sound like Laolu Gbenjo.

I am an Alujo specialist, how I present my music, the ‘ginger’, the vibe I bring to my music that is what makes me different from others.

17 years doing gospel music, how has the journey been so far for you?

Well for me I will say it’s been interesting; it’s been from glory to glory. But the major issue with music business is finance.

So far so good we thank God, we keep involving how we can get money and how we can raise money with what we do. The brand is no longer a local one as we have been able to perform outside the shores of the country and we have received a lot of commendations for a job well done.

In what way have you been able to support new talents in your industry?

Remember finance is not the only way you can assist up and coming artists in the industry; rather than give money that might be spent on irrelevant things why not collaborate so that your brand can as well gain visibility. I have worked and supported a lot of talent.

Collaboration is the new way to stardom; you can use your voice and talent to uplift another person.

What is your take on Nigerian music?

Nigerian music is doing great, it is doing wonderfully well but we can actually do better. I’m looking for a time when we can have facilities like 02 Arena in Lagos and other parts.

I am trusting God maybe God can even start from me. I believe when we have facilities like 02 Arena in Nigeria where we can boast of quality soundproof, quality backline; then a lot of spotlights will beam on the industry more.

T h e gospel music industry is thriving and we are doing well in that sector too.

How do you make your music?

I make my music from exercising, when I’m working out, when I’m doing press up, when I’m jogging, when I’m taking a walk, I also make my music by listening to the inner spirit.

You took a break for seven years at some point, what were you up to?

So, finance was the major issue and I did an album that time and I was expecting so much and there was nothing; I was not really getting so much so I was kind of discouraged and just stopped singing.

I went to music business, I was doing sound, I was renting out sound equipment to my colleagues and all that, churches, events, shows and all. That was what I was doing that time until God spoke to me again.

How did you feel the first time you performed before an audience?

You don’t want to hear that, the first time I performed before an audience wasn’t funny at all, I was seriously shaking and scared. I could not really communicate with the people but today give me 29 million crowd I will face them right away, In fact the more the crowd the more the ‘ginger.’

What has fame deprived you of?

Fame has really deprived me of my privacy, like you know when you go for a meeting or a date and people will not misinterpret you, you get, that somebody will not be somewhere and taking your picture and send it to your wife and say ‘look at him with a fine lady.’

You understand what I’m saying, it’s not everywhere I can go, it’s not everything I can do. And then the expectation from people, people don’t even know whether you too have money or not, everybody just wants to take from you.

