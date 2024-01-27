LAOLU GBENJO: Being A Public Figure Has Made Me More Responsible

The electrifying performer, Laolu Gbenjo, needs no introduction in the live band circles, both in Nigeria and in the diaspora as his performances and energy are quite obvious. With a career that began professionally in 2008 he has long gone ahead to have impacted thousands all over the world. With successful performances in different states in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin Republic, UK and virtual shows across the globe he is surely a force to be reckoned with. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke about the journey thus far, challenges, style of music and desire for a 02 Arena replica in Nigeria.

What were you doing before you went into music?

After my school certificate, I just went straight into music. I have always known that I will do music and I didn’t waste time and pursued everything I need that will make me become who I am today.

What project shot you into limelight?

I will say my album” Dabira”. The album shot me into limelight. I did one in 2014, then I did the remix in 2018 so the 2018 project actually brought a lot of vibe and better results than any other project, so I will say Dabira.

How long have you been in this business?

So, I will say professionally I’ve been doing music business since 2008, my first album was also 2008. I can’t remember the name now, so 2008, it’s been pretty good, God has been faithful, we keep moving.

How has the career been so far?

Well for me I will say it’s been interesting; it’s been from glory to glory. But the major issue with music business is finance. So far so good we thank God, we keep involving how we can get money and how we can raise money with what we do.

What makes you different from other acts?

Well, “Alujo”, an Alujo specialist, how I present my music, the ‘ginger’, the vibe I bring to my music that is what makes me different from others, that I can say is the niche I’ve created for myself with my music.

Your style is different, how were you able to popularise and finetune your Alujo style of music?

So, I will say Lockdown; the Covid-19 period actually helped me, everybody was at home during the covid time and I was able to let the whole world enjoy my Alujo kind of music you know, the birthday shoutouts, the prince party we did online, everything we did online during lockdown helped us, made everybody to know who we are today.

What challenges did you face when you started as gospel artist?

Nothing but finance, finance was a main issue but we thank God it’s a lot better today. You took a break for seven years at some point,

what were you up to?

Like I said, finance was the major issue and I did an album that time and I was expecting so much and there was nothing. I was not really getting so much, so I was kind of discouraged and I just stopped singing. I went into music business, I was doing sound, I was renting out sound equipment to my colleagues and all that, churches, events, shows and all, so that was what I was doing that time until God spoke to me again.

When you were coming into music professionally, who were the musicians that time that you were thinking of fashioning your kind of music after?

Okay I will say Yinka Ayefele. When I was coming into music Yinka Ayefele, Gbenga Adenuga and Sammy Okposo, those three guys were my major influences. I had watched their various performances, listened to their music and the most important thing was that at every point I listened to their style of music, it ministered to me differently and I was hoping I can do better. Thank God the ministry is moving gradually.

With some other gospel artists doing your style of music, aren’t you scared?

Emi o wa scared ooo, I no dey fear anything, I have been able to create a niche for myself and everything I need to be great I have it all around me, you understand by God’s Grace I have the biggest, the finest and most sophisticated studio in Nigeria, Glory be to God, I have the craziest sound in Nigeria so with that and with hard work not relenting, there’s nothing to be scared of. I’m good no shaking and you know there is a proverb in Yoruba “oju orun t’eye fo lai figa gba iga”, that’s the sky is big enough for everyone to fly so there is nothing really to be scared of.

What is your take on Nigerian music?

Nigeria music is doing great, Nigeria music is doing wonderfully well but we can actually do better. I’m looking for a time when we can have facilities like 02 Arena in Lagos and other parts of the states. I am trusting God maybe God can even start from me. I believe when we have facilities like 02 Arena in Nigeria where we can boast of quality sound- proof, quality backline; then a lot of spotlights will beam on the industry more.

How do you make your music?

I make my music from exercising, when I’m working out, when I’m doing press up, when I’m jogging, when I’m taking a walk, so things happening around me, I also make my music by listening to the inner spirit.

How did you feel the first time you performed before an audience?

You don’t want to hear that, the first time I performed be- fore an audience wasn’t funny at all, I was seriously shaking and scared, I could not really communicate with the people but today give me 29 million crowd I will face them right away, Infact the more the crowd the more the ginger.

What has fame deprived you of?

The fame has really deprived me of my privacy, like you know when you go for a meeting or a date and people will not misinterpret you, you get, that somebody will not be somewhere and taking your picture and send it to your wife and say look at him with a fine lady, you understand what I’m saying, it’s not everywhere I can go, it’s not everything I can do and the expectation from people, people don’t even know whether you too have money or not, everybody just wants to take from you.

What have you learnt from being a public figure?

it’s a whole lot of responsibility, you have to be like an example for people, a lot of people are looking up to me, so being a public figure always makes me to be careful that you cannot just post anything on your social media, you cannot just do anyhow to a lot of people, there is a lot of expectation from me so it really helped me to be more responsible and to live a kind of lifestyle that people can emulate from, you get what I’m saying so I’ve learnt something about being a public figure. Thank you, guys, thank you for having me, I appreciate