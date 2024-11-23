Laolu Akande Knocks Obasanjo Over Remarks On Nigerian Leaders

Share

Following the recent comment made by former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former aide to ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Ajande has urged the former leader to refrain from making jest of other leaders.

This was as he suggested the need for constructive contributions to Nigeria’s challenges not otherwise.

Speaking via his verified X handle on Saturday, Laolu Akande faulted Obasanjo’s recent statements during a lecture at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University.

Obasanjo, while discussing Nigeria’s current state, listed the country’s worsening conditions, blaming leadership failures for the crisis.

In his address, Obasanjo said, “Nigeria’s situation is bad.

“The more the immorality and corruption of a nation, the more the nation sinks into chaos, insecurity, conflict, discord, division, disunity, depression, youth restiveness, confusion, violence, and underdevelopment.

“That’s the situation mostly in Nigeria during the reign of Baba-go-slow and Emilokan, Obansanjo stated.

He added, “The failing state status of Nigeria is glaringly indicated and manifested for every honest person to see through the consequences of pervasive corruption, mediocrity, immorality, misconduct, mismanagement, injustice, and incompetence. But yes, there is hope.“

His comments, which appeared to reference the administrations of former President Muhammadu Buhari (“Baba-go-slow”) and current President Bola Tinubu (“Emilokan”), sparked widespread reactions, including Akande’s rebuke.

Akande, who had previously addressed similar issues during a TV programme, reiterated his views that former leaders like Obasanjo should focus on proffering solutions rather than mocking others.

He wrote, “On #InsideSources yesterday, we took the view during the segment – MY TAKE – that former presidents such as General Obasanjo should do better than merely making jest of other presidents.

“The Nigerian situation suffers from political leadership challenges, but even more serious is the deeper problem that itself produces the political leadership challenges.”

Akande further noted that while Nigeria grapples with a leadership crisis, the underlying systemic issues fueling these challenges must be addressed to achieve meaningful progress.

Obasanjo’s remarks have reignited debates about the state of Nigeria’s governance and the responsibility of former leaders in shaping the nation’s trajectory.

Critics argue that his comments, while reflecting the dire state of the country, might alienate current leaders rather than foster collaboration for solutions.

Akande’s call for a more constructive approach reflects the need for elder statesmen to leverage their experience in supporting the nation’s growth rather than engaging in criticism.

