Lanre Teriba Set For World Tour With Atorise Band

Share

Nigerian gospel singer, Lanre Teriba (Atorise), is set to embark on an electrifying world tour alongside his dynamic Atorise Band. Bringing his groundbreaking fusion of traditional Yoruba rhythms and contemporary gospel music to audiences worldwide, the tour will cover major cities across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom in 2025 and beyond.

Lanre Teriba (Atorise), the creator of Tungba Gospel, has redefined gospel music with his signature blend of Afrocentric percussion, high-energy performances, and spiritually uplifting messages.

With the Atorise Band, a powerhouse ensemble of world-class musicians, he is ready to deliver an unforgettable live experience that transcends music and celebrates culture, faith, and joy.

With a career spanning decades, Atorise has built a legacy of musical innovation and cultural preservation, influencing generations of musicians and captivating audiences worldwide.

This tour will showcase Laanre Teriba and the Atorise Band’s exceptional artistry and extraordinary musicianship, highlighting the richness of Nigerian heritage and the infectious spirit of Tungba Gospel.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

