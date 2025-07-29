Lanre Lawal Becomes 58th President Of Rotary Club Of Ikeja

Chartered Accountant, Rotarian Lanre Lawal, was on Sunday, July 27 installed as the 58th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja, Rotary International District 9111 at a colouxrful event which took place at Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

The installation ceremony also witnessed the induction of the club’s Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 Rotary Year.

Accompanied by her amiable hubby, Alhaji SamAaausiadDQqQeen Oyeniyi Lawal, the new President, who is also the second female president of the club was installed by some leaders of the club led by the Doyen of all the Districts in Nigeria, Past District Governor, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi.

Some of the leaders of the club who were also present include Past Assistant Governor, Dipo Onabanjo; Past Assistant Governor, Ade Oyenekan; Assistant Governor Tosin Kadiri, Past Presidents Thomas Odegbami, Sola Akinsiku, Emeka Ibe as well as Immediate Past President of the club, Kayode Situ.

‎Speaking after her installation, Rotarian Lawal described her installation as one of the happiest moments in her life.

She said: ‘’I joined Rotary Club of Ikeja in 2015 and ten years later, God has positioned me as the President of the club.

“Our club is a very unique club and I am excited to lead the club at this time when we are united to continue to make a difference in the lives of the people.

‘’Service to humanity is a continuous process. The last President did a remarkable job. For example, the club donated a vocational training building to Ikeja Junior High School.

“However, the building is not yet functional because it lacks equipment and furniture.

‘’This year, our priority is to equip and furnish that building, making it fully operational. We plan to install equipment that will support various vocational skills such as tailoring, fashion design, painting, barbing, shoemaking, and electrical works.

“These are trades that people can actually use to sustain themselves if they don’t secure formal white-collar jobs.

‘’We’re thinking long term. By the time students graduate from secondary school, they will already have marketable skills.

Even while at university, they can generate income through these vocations, supporting both their education and their families.

‘’We hope this project will birth job creators, not just job seekers, helping to reduce unemployment in the long run. It also allows these young people to give back to their communities as they grow.

‘’Additionally, we are committed to supporting economic growth and improving livelihoods through these kinds of initiatives.

Beyond that, we have other projects lined up, including the provision of potable water to communities during Rotary’s Water and Sanitation Month.’’