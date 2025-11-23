Lanre Dasilva’s 20 Years Of Timeless Elegance

This November, influential designer, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA) celebrates 20 years of defining fashion and creativity by unveiling her Spring/Summer 2026 (SS26) line, “The Anniversary Collection,” at a grand showcase in Lagos.

For two decades, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, has remained a trailblazer in African fashion, celebrated for her timeless elegance and unique ability to blend vintage glamour with bold African identity. Her journey, from her 2005 debut to international features, has been a masterclass in consistency and reinvention.

The high-profile anniversary event featured celebrities and models gracing the runway, alongside live performances by two surprise musical acts, creating an unforgettable blend of fashion and art. The production, which was led by Elizabeth Elohor, Founder of Beth Model Management, whose creative direction ensures a world-class experience.

In line with her passion for mentorship, LDA also relaunched the Runway Renaissance, supporting three emerging designers, who are redefining sustainability and craftsmanship in Africa. Reflecting on her journey, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi shared: “Fashion has never been just fabric and thread for me.

Clothes hold memories, the scent of celebrations, and the pulse of our ambitions. They are silent witnesses to who we are and who we’re becoming.” The collection features LDA’s signature grandeur, sculptural sleeves, flowing silhouettes, and meticulous detailing.

Traditional adire fabrics met modern textures like Chantilly Lace, brought to life in a rich colour story: Emerald Green for growth, Gold for triumph, and Sunlit Yellow for joy. This milestone celebration was supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Bank of Industry, Standard Chartered Bank, Heineken, and Privé Events; brands that shared in LDA’s vision of creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural excellence.

Speaking on the brand’s partnership with LDA, Joan OdafeEjumedia, Marketing Manager, Reserve Scotch (Diageo South, West & Central Africa), said: “Johnnie Walker Blue Label is a blend of rare craft and mastery, an enduring pursuit of excellence. This 20th Anniversary celebration is the perfect convergence of two master artisans.

We are profoundly honoured to partner with Lanre Da Silva Ajayi – a true visionary, whose two decades of defining African couture mirror our own commitment to rarity, precision, and the creation of timeless legacies.”

Two decades later, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi remains not just a designer, but a storyteller shaping how Africa expresses beauty, confidence, and culture through fashion. Lanre Da Silva Ajayi (LDA) is one of Africa’s foremost luxury couturiers and a true pioneer whose work defines modern Nigerian fashion.

Her eponymous label, launched in 2005, specialises in couture women’s wear, ready-to-wear collections, jewelry, and hairpieces.

LDA is internationally recognised for her signature blend of 1940s vintage glamour with bold African identity, earning her features in prestigious publications like Vogue and retail placement in stores such as Dolce & Gabbana’s Spiga 2 Concept Store in Milan.