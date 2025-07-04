Lanre Adedoyin Takes Charge As Rotary District 9112 Governor In Grand Style

Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin will officially take charge as the District Governor of Rotary International District 9112 in a grand installation ceremony that promises to blend elegance, celebration, and rotary values.

The installation ushers in Adedoyin’s Rotary year which commenced on July 1 and runs until June 30, 2026. Rotarians, dignitaries, family members, and guests will gather to witness the ceremonial handover and welcome a new era of impactful service in District 9112.

Adding a layer of distinction to the ceremony, Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN), founder of the prestigious law firm Ahmed Raji & Co, will serve as the guest speaker of the day.

A prominent legal luminary and public affairs advocate, Raji also shares a longstanding personal history with the new district governo; they were classmates at the University of Lagos.

Adedoyin, known for his dedication and strategic leadership within Rotary, steps into this role at a critical time when the district is poised to deepen its outreach and strengthen collaboration among clubs. His vision is built around unity, engagement, and meaningful service delivery.