July 4, 2025
Lanre Adedoyin Takes Charge As Rotary District 9112 Governor In Grand Style

Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin will officially take charge as the District Governor of Rotary International District 9112 in a grand installation ceremony that promises to blend elegance, celebration, and rotary values.

The installation ushers in Adedoyin’s Rotary year which commenced on July 1 and runs until June 30, 2026. Rotarians, dignitaries, family members, and guests will gather to witness the ceremonial handover and welcome a new era of impactful service in District 9112.

Adding a layer of distinction to the ceremony, Alhaji Ahmed Raji (SAN), founder of the prestigious law firm Ahmed Raji & Co, will serve as the guest speaker of the day.

A prominent legal luminary and public affairs advocate, Raji also shares a longstanding personal history with the new district governo; they were classmates at the University of Lagos.

Adedoyin, known for his dedication and strategic leadership within Rotary, steps into this role at a critical time when the district is poised to deepen its outreach and strengthen collaboration among clubs. His vision is built around unity, engagement, and meaningful service delivery.

