Lanre Adedoyin Takes Charge As Rotary District 9112 Gov In Grand Ceremony

Rotarian Lanre Adedoyin will officially take charge as the District Governor of Rotary International District 9112 in a grand installation ceremony that promises to blend elegance, celebration, and Rotary values.

The installation ushers in Adedoyin’s Rotary year, which commenced on July 1 and runs until June 30, 2026.

Rotarians, dignitaries, family members, and guests will gather to witness the ceremonial handover and welcome a new era of impactful service in District 9112.

Adding a layer of distinction to the ceremony, Alhaji Ahmed Raji, SAN, founder of the prestigious law firm Ahmed Raji & Co, will serve as the guest speaker of the day.

A prominent legal luminary and public affairs advocate, Raji also shares a long-standing personal history with the new district governor; they were classmates at the University of Lagos.

Adedoyin, known for his dedication and strategic leadership within Rotary, steps into this role at a critical time when the district is poised to deepen its outreach and strengthen collaboration among clubs. His vision is built around unity, engagement, and meaningful service delivery.

“My goal this year is to unite hearts and actions for meaningful service,” Adedoyin stated ahead of the event.

The ceremony will feature musical entertainment by Trinity Band, known for electrifying performances that blend highlife and contemporary sounds.

Attendees will enjoy a festive atmosphere with ample food, drinks, and a vibrant after-party to close the day in style.

Beyond food and good music, guests can expect a day of networking, camaraderie, and inspiration as Rotary leaders rally around the new district governor to set the tone for the year.

In his new capacity, Adedoyin aims to unify clubs across the district and inspire a service culture that is both inclusive and enduring. His leadership is expected to bring stability and visibility to the freshly formed District 9112.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. prompt at the Victoria Garden Event Centre, opposite Ikeja Shopping Mall in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.