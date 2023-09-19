Landmark Sudan skyscraper engulfed in flames

Buildings have caught fire in Sudan’s capital after heavy fighting between the army and rival forces. Videos posted online yesterday showed the iconic Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower engulfed in flames.

“This is truly painful,” said Tagreed Abdin, an architect of the building, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. bAir strikes and ground battles have continued in Khartoum and other towns and cities since fighting broke out in April, reports the BBC. Over one million people have been forced to flee the country, the UN has said.

Located near the River Nile, the 18-storey oil firm skyscraper is one of the most recognisable landmarks in Khartoum.