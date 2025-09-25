Landmark InnovateAI Lagos 2026 Conference Sets Agenda For Africa’s Responsible AI Future

AI in Nigeria, the nation’s leading force in artificial intelligence advocacy and development, has announced the third edition of its flagship annual conference, InnovateAI Lagos 2026. Scheduled under the theme “Responsible AI beyond Innovation,” the event is positioned as a defining moment in the continent’s technological evolution, shifting focus from the adoption of artificial intelligence to the foundational principles necessary for its sustainable and trustworthy growth.

The conference builds on the substantial successes of its predecessors. The inaugural 2024 gathering, themed “Adapting AI for Nigeria,” catalyzed crucial policy discussions and attracted over 4,000 physical attendees. The recently concluded 2025 conference, “Scaling AI Adoption in Nigeria,” expanded its reach to over 6,000 physical participants and was live-streamed to community hubs across the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

InnovateAI 2026 is poised to build on this momentum by confronting the critical issues of ethics, security, and governance as AI becomes more deeply integrated into daily life. The agenda will feature focused sessions on establishing a framework for AI Governance in Africa, protecting the digital society from deepfakes and fraud, building trust in financial services, ensuring digital literacy for all citizens, and balancing safety with growth to support Africa’s burgeoning startup scene.

“AI is reshaping industries, economies, and societies at an unprecedented pace, but innovation without trust and governance risks leaving people behind. InnovateAI 2026 is a platform to ensure Africa defines its own AI future— one where ethics, inclusivity, and safety guide progress,” said Ehia Erhaboh, Co-Convener of AI in Nigeria.

The conference is designed to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, and the public to forge a collaborative path forward. Organisations are invited to become partners or sponsors to help shape the vital dialogue.

Co-Convener of AI in Nigeria, Dotun Adeoye, said: “This is not just a conference, it’s a catalyst for shaping Africa’s digital future. Our partners’ support is essential in building a more equitable, secure, and prosperous AI ecosystem for Nigeria and beyond. “Participation offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate leadership and gain visibility among key stakeholders at the forefront of Africa’s responsible AI movement.”