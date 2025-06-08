Landlords Kick Against Defacing Aiyedatiwa’s Private Residence

Share

Landlords and landowners in the Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Alagbaka Extension, Akure, Ondo State, have condemned the enforcement of a 2017 court judgment by the Olokunjuwon family, despite a pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

The landlords stated that the enforcement of the judgment contradicts an existing order by an Akure High Court, which suspended execution of the judgment pending the outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision.

The apex court has scheduled March 27, 2027, for the hearing of an application filed by Olusola Aladesuyi, Tunde Oyinloye, and Olusegun Adu-Peters—on behalf of the landlords and property owners in Alagbaka GRA Extension—seeking to join the ongoing dispute between the Olokunjuwon and Elekumo families over the land in question.

The landlords also obtained an interim order from the Akure High Court halting the implementation of the warrant of possession issued in January 2023, pending the final determination of the appeal.

Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye, while granting the stay of execution, emphasized that allowing the warrant of possession to be enforced would risk ridiculing the integrity of the judiciary and violating the court hierarchy.

However, despite the subsisting court orders and the pending matter at the Supreme Court, the landlords said the Olokunjuwon and Umelu families have continued to pressure them to regularize their land titles.

The Chairman of the Landlords Association, Mr. Fred Ojo, revealed that the families had pasted notices on various houses, including the private residence of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, demanding that the homeowners report to them for land title regularization.

Describing the move as harassment and an attempt to overreach the judiciary, the landlords warned the families against committing contempt of court.

In a statement, the association reiterated that the matter—Suit No. AK/173/2012, CA/AK/105A/2017, and SC/CV/1151/2022—is still pending before the Supreme Court, and any attempt to enforce judgment at this stage is illegal.

They further alleged that the demand notices pasted on properties, including the governor’s residence, were signed by one O.V. Omotayo.

The association described the posting of such notices as contemptuous and a criminal attempt to circumvent due legal process.

Mr. Ojo stated, “The stay of execution granted by the State High Court relates to the appeal currently before the Supreme Court in SC/CV/1151/2022, which remains unresolved.”

“It is standard judicial practice globally that once a matter is before the Supreme Court, no lower court enforcement should proceed until the matter is fully determined.”

He urged residents and property owners in the area to remain calm and continue their lawful activities, assuring them that the legal process is still ongoing.

