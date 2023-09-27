Landlord Bathes 11-Year-Old With Hot Water In Ogun

A landlord who resides in Mowa, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Michael has allegedly poured hot water on an 11-year-old girl identified only as Princess.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened on Saturday in Mowe, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The sister of a tenant in the house, identified as Ejiro, disclosed that her sister had intended to vacate the rented apartment following the incident.

Ejiro, in an interview with newsmen, expressed that her sister plans to move out of the apartment due to her fear of being physically assaulted by the landlord, mentioned that the landlord had a history of physically abusing both the girl and her mother when they were living with him.

She said, “I am here to see my sister at Baba Ticket area, Oniru Phase 3, Mowe. My sister told me her landlord beats the daughter of his estranged wife. I thought it was a normal beating, but last Thursday, I heard the sound of someone throwing punches at somebody.

“I asked who was being punched. A neighbour told me it was the landlord punching his daughter. When we rushed there, we saw that he held a whip and was beating her. When I asked him why he was beating her, he said the girl refused to go to school.

“We begged him to stop and he did. On Friday morning, he still beat the girl. My sister has said she is planning to pack out of the apartment because the landlord may descend on his tenants one day and she may be a victim.

READ ALSO:

“This (Monday) morning, I saw injuries on the girl’s body. I was so scared. He had poured hot water on the girl’s body on Saturday. The girl’s brother told us that when they were hungry, they told the man, and he in turn asked the girl to put water on the stove.

“Then he began beating her and when the water was hot, he poured it on her body. We heard her screams that night.”

She added that there was also a day the man beat the girl for three hours because she ate bread.

Grace Ojile, the mother of Princess, shared her perspective on the situation, noting that the landlord had a history of physically abusing her daughter, Princess.

Ojile said, “(He poured) hot water on her body. If you see the back, it’s all burnt. He inflicted injury on her head last week, I just heard that. I’m with her at the hospital.”

Princess, who spoke from the hospital bed on Monday night, said, “He poured hot water on me on Saturday; boiled water.”

A source in the Ogun State Police Command said the man claimed Princess was beaten because she refused to go to school.

The source said, “He said the girl was seen roaming about when she was supposed to be in school and that the girl had said she was not interested in going to school again. But if she had said that, it shows that something is wrong somewhere, and treating her like that was not the way forward.”

The Mowe Divisional Police Officer, Afeniforo Folake, confirmed that the suspect had been detained, and she mentioned that the case would be transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, for further investigation.

The DPO said, “I have arrested the man and detained him. The man overreacted. The girl has been discharged from the hospital and the case has been transferred to the state CID.”