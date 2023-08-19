Landlady Bathes Tenant With Peppered Hot Water Over Unpaid Rent

Amaka Okonkwo, a lady, is accused of pouring boiling water coated with pepper on her tenant because she couldn’t pay the rent.

According to the reports, Imabong William, the renter reportedly requested time to find a new flat after receiving a vacate notice for failing to pay a new rent mandated for building occupants before her landlady doused her in hot water mixed with pepper.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred on Thursday, August 17, at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Local sources revealed that the victim, who is from Akwa Ibom State was already undergoing treatment at an unidentified hospital after being rescued by neighbours.

Amaka, her landlord, was also detained by the police when neighbours went to lodge complaints about her behaviour at the Nimo police station.

After visiting the victim, Mrs Ify Obinabo, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs, reported that the victim said she was ordered to leave the property because she couldn’t afford the increased rent.

She further explained that she demanded some time to enable her to get a new place, but unfortunately, while she was washing her clothes on Thursday, the said landlady poured hot water mixed with pepper on her from behind.

Obinabo expressed her displeasure over the incident and promised to get justice for the victim.

She cautioned that anyone found guilty of an assault of any type will not be treated lightly by the Anambra State Government and continued by advising the public to always report crimes and misdemeanours through the proper channels for prompt intervention.