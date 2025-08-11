Landing Cost, Port Charges Cut PMS Imports To N854bn

Landing costs and other port charges have affected imports of European Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into Nigeria as shipments fell from N1.17 trillion to N854 billion in one month.

Also, there has been steady increase in supply by local refiners since the beginning of the year. Findings revealed that the landing cost has been dangling between N870 and N1,125.57 per litre since the beginning of the year. The importation of fuel from Europe was reduced by N316 billion or 27 per cent billion between May and June 2025 as 1.32 million tonnes was imported in May and 960,000 tonnes in June 2025 at a landing price of N890,000 per tonne emanated from the cost of the product, freight, insurance and various charges at the seaports.

Also, Kpler tracking data revealed that the rising output from Dangote Refinery had contributed sharply to low demand for the product from the European Union (EU), United Kingdom and Norway. It added that the country also imported 28,000 tonnes from offshore Lome and 12,000 tonnes from Houston, leaving a total of 271,000 tonnes as Dangote loaded a record 252,000 tonnes of gasoline for export.

This, it said, included 90,000 tonnes aboard the Pis Kerinci to Sohar, Oman; 89,000 tonnes on the Hafnia Larissa to Pasir Gudang, Malaysia; 35,000 tonnes on the Sabaek to Abidjan, Ivory Coast and a further 39,000 tomnes aboard the Sabaek, which has yet to discharge.

This month, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping statistics revealed that only four vessels brought 120,000 tonnes (120 million litres) to the country, saying Mosunmola has arrived the Lagos jetty with 52,000 tonnes, leste ferried 24,000 tonnes and Capt. Gregory, 22,000 tonnes to Kirikiri Lighter terminal Phase 2. It added that Lady Doyin, 22,000 tonnes will offload its product at Kirikiri Lighter terminal Phase 3a this week.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has explained that off-take from local refineries per day was estimated at 15 million litres, adding that about 35 million litres were supplied from across depots in May. In June alone, it noted that 455.2 million litres of PMS were trucked out from refineries, while depots accounted for 985.6 million litres or 18.55 per cent increase from the 1.22 billion litres recorded in May. From July 22, landing has been moving upward.

It was N848.18 per litre on July 22, moved to N857.29 the next day, before soaring to N890.98 on July 30 2025. Recall that in June 2025, NPA’s shipping data revealed that Oluwajuwonlo ferried 20,000 tonnes to the country as Taurus with 99,000 tonnes; STI Guard, 90,000 tonnes; Zeal Start, 20,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 35,000 tonnes; Leste, 10, 000 tonnes and Virgo I, 15,000 tonnes offloaded their products in various jetties.

In May, the NPA’s data noted that 239,500 tonnes of petrol were ferried to Lagos jetties with Hafnia Triton leading with 90,000 tonnes; Ahmarah, 39,000 tonnes; Ardmore Endurance, 36,500 tonnes; Breeze, 24,000 tonnes; Maersk Cancum, 37,000 tonnes and Ocean Wave 1, 37,000 tonnes.

Also, 10 vessels berthed at Lagos and Calabar jetties in April as Ayodeji ferried 20,000 tonnes; Lady Doyin, 20,000 tonnes and Ayodeji, 20,000 tonnes; Kuouros, 38,000 tonnes; Mosunmola, 36,000 tonnes; Nord Maverick, 16, 000 tonnes; Fatima Zarah, 37,000 tonnes and Ellie M II, 37,000 tonnes offloaded their cargoes at Lagos jetties, while MT African Marvel discharged 20,000 tonnes at Calabar Port jetty. In March, marketers also imported 755.7 million litres and 1.47 billion litres in April with an average of 25.19 million daily being sold at N948 per litres.