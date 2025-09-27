Landau Meets Tuggar To Deepen US-Nigeria Economic, Security Ties

United States Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau has met with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and security cooperation between both countries.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of Nigeria and the United States to deepen bilateral relations and address regional challenges through strategic partnerships.

Discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in key areas, including security, economic growth, and regional stability.

Landau emphasized Nigeria’s importance to US foreign policy, stating: “Nigeria is on track to become the world’s third largest country by population within a generation, and is an anchor of United States foreign policy in Africa.”

The engagement reflects Washington’s continued interest in working closely with Abuja to promote prosperity and stability on the African continent.