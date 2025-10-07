Land Use Charge: Pay-Up Early To Enjoy Incentives, Kogi Revenue Boss Assures Land Owners

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has charged property owners who have received Land Use Charge Demand Notice to pay early and enjoy massive discounts. Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the charge during a chat with journalists yesterday in Lokoja, shed more light on the significance of Land Use Charge (LUC) and early payment of tax.

He said the Land Use Charge introduced by the government was aimed at eliminating the burden of multiple taxation, provision of a more streamlined and efficient system. Enehe urged property owners that have received their demand notice and pay on time, and will enjoy a reasonable discount.

He said: “Payment within 5 days of receipt of Demand Notice attracts 15% discount while payment within 15 days of receipt of demand notice has 10% discount and payment within 25 days of receipt of Demand Notice also has 5% discount to encourage prompt payment of the LUC. “Payment can be made in all bank branches across the State as well as Kogi State Revenue POS Agents.”

He assured that the government would continue to use the revenue for infrastructure development, maintenance of the environment, and provision of adequate security for the State. While reminiscing the significance of the tax, the Executive Chairman, KGIRS, said: “The Land Use Charge offers several benefits, including; Accurate assessment of property values for taxation purposes.