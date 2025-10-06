Land Use Charge: Kogi Revenue Boss Assures Land Owners’ Benefit Of Paying Early 

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has charged property owners who have received Land Use Charge Demand Notice to pay early and enjoy massive discounts.

Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Alhaji Sule Salihu Enehe, gave the charge during a chat with Journalists on Monday in Lokoja, shedding more light on the significance of Land Use Charge (LUC) and early payment of tax.

He said the Land Use Charge introduced by the government was aimed at eliminating the burden of multiple taxation, providing a more streamlined and efficient system.

Alhaji Enehe urged property owners who have received their demand notice and pay on time will enjoy a reasonable discount.

“Payment within 5 days of receipt of the Demand Notice attracts a 15% discount, while payment within 15 days of receipt of the Demand Notice has a 10% discount, and payment within 25 days of receipt of the Demand Notice also has 5% discount to encourage prompt payment of the LUC.”

“Payment can be made in all bank branches across the State as well as Kogi State Revenue POS Agents”, he stated.

He assured that the government would continue to use the revenue for infrastructure development, maintenance of the environment, and provision of adequate security for the State.

While reminiscing the significance of the tax, the Executive Chairman, KGIRS, said “The Land Use Charge offers several benefits, including; Accurate assessment of property values for taxation purposes, Identification and registration of property in the State, Allocation of land for government projects and social amenities, Employment opportunities for enumerators from the District, and Creation of a reliable database on the property makeup of the State to inform decision-making.

“The tax obligation section of the Land Use Charge focuses on property used for lease and commercial purposes, but there are exemptions, and they include: Property owned and occupied by religious bodies for public worship or education, Public cemeteries and burial grounds.”

“Others are non-profit educational institutions and public libraries, palaces of recognised traditional rulers, community property like town-halls used for community meetings, and Property owned and occupied by pensioners,” Enehe added.