Land Tussle: Family Faults Rival’s Claim Over Communal Violence In Lagos

A family in Onigbongbo area of Lagos, Kuyasi Awuse has countered the allegation of its rival, Aminatu Ilubamito family, over destruction of their properties and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

This is contained in a counter petition written by the lawyer to the family, Yinka Muyiwa, and obtained by Saturday Telegraph.

In the counter petition, the family insisted that no member of the family was involved in any form of forgery, fraudulent conversion, forcible entry and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace as claimed by Ilubamito family.

Aminatu Ilubamito family had petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Inspector General of Police, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 Command, Onikan alleging that Kuyasi Awuse family caused a breach of peace in the area.

Reacting to the claims, Muyiwa on behalf of the family dismissed the allegation as unfounded, and a mere propaganda to seek public sympathy.

The alleged family also maintained that the story as published in a section of the media was false and malicious and was purportedly cooked up to get the attention and mercy of the state government to their side.

The family also stated that there is no judgment subsisting making Ilubamito the rightful owner of the properties, located at No. 713, Iya Oloye Crescent, Ismail Estate, Idiroko, Onigbongbo, and Nos. 291, 293, 295, and 297, Ikorodu Road, Idiroko Bus Stop, Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos.

“Please be informed that contrary to your false and mischievous publication and broadcast on behalf of your Clients, our Clients never at any time got themselves involved in any act of malicious damage, forgery, fraudulent conversion, forcible entry into any property(ies) and/or in conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace.”

