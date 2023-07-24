Land Tussle: DSP accused of invading community with armed thugs, shooting civilians

A human rights lawyer, Chief Gabriel Giwa-Amu, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr. Solomon Arase, and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Mohammed Ali Ari, to investigate the activities of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Toyin Omosebi and Niyi Adesanya alias Alhaji White. According to Giwa-Amu, Omosebi, and Adesanya have allegedly constituted themselves into a jury and judge over a land tussle issue domiciled at Epe axis of Lagos State, an action which the lawyer opined was unlawful and contravenes Police Act and Regulations.

Giwa-Amu, in a petition, said that he was representing the Head and Principal members of Oloja Adekoya (Ofirigidi) Anikinaiya family of Erebe Ijebu. He explained that his client told him, “That sometime between the 5th of April 2023 and the 9th of June 2023, five men led heavily armed thugs to invade his community, attack innocent citizens, and caused destruction of property valued at over a million naira.”

The lawyer said that the five men were accompanied by over 40 thugs, who were armed with guns, which by law are prohibited. Giwa-Amu said he decided to visit the community and was shocked to discover that it has become a ghost town, with many residents leaving the community and others hiding behind closed doors as they feared for their lives. He stated that his cli- ent had lodged a complaint at Ketu Police Station and Area N Command in the Ikorodu area of Lagos. But the suspects also made counter complaints at Zone 2, which the lawyer believed cumulated in the truncating of the police investigation at Area N Command.