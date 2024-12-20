Land Revocation: Abbas Breaks Silence On Non-Payment

Share

Amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the land revocation in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon, Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday, refuted claims that he is yet to settle outstanding payment for land allocated to him in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph had on Thursday reported that the Speaker was among high-profile individuals whose names were in the public notice released by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker noted that he has only one land allocated to him in the FCT and has since settled all payments.

He further clarified that it was an error for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to include Abbas’ name among those having outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of the land titles.

The Speaker’s aide advised the FCTA to be more cautious in handling such issues and also urged the media to always verify their facts before going to press with such issues.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON, has been drawn to reports in both the print and electronic media to the effect that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) revoked land titles in the FCT, belonging to certain individuals, including the Speaker, due to non-settlement of outstanding payments.

“For the record, His Excellency, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, GCON, has only one land allocated to him in the FCT and has since settled his outstanding payment in October 2024, following the FCTA’s newspapers’ publications to that effect.

“It is, therefore, an error for the FCTA to include his name among those having outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of the land titles. The FCTA is advised to be more circumspect in handling such issues.

“The media are, therefore, urged to desist from further publishing or spreading such misleading information about the person of the Speaker.

