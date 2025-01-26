Share

An activist, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Okonkwo, has dragged the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo and three others before the State High Court, Awka Division, for embarking on a land document recertification and revalidation exercise in the State, outside the provisions of the Land Use Act, 1978.

In the legal proceedings that he initiated through an originating summons, Okonkwo alleged that conducting such an exercise against the provisions of federal legislation violates the 1999 Constitution of the Nigerian Federation (as amended).

According to him, the imposition/demand of N25,000 land recertification/revalidation tax on Anambra land owners by the Soludo government, without an iota of authorization by the Land Use Act, constituted a mega financial fraud, and hence, should be investigated thoroughly by the Nigerian Police Force.

The plaintiff who deposed a 14-paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summons, alleged that the “illegal” land document recertification/revalidation exercise was deployed to corruptly enrich the budget for Governor Soludo’s re-election campaign, ahead of the forthcoming November 8, 2025, Anambra State Governorship Election.

The court papers obtained by our reporter listed the Governor of Anambra State, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Anambra State, his Lands, Survey and Urban Planning counterpart, and the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, as the 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

Recall that the Anambra State Government had in a public notice through the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Nkeiru Mokwe Esq., on behalf of the Commissioner, announced the commencement of the mandatory land recertification/Revalidation of all land title documents, including those of both State and Private Lands.

But Okonkwo in suit number A/23/2025, asked the court to interpret Sections 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 26, 46(1) AND 50(1) of the Land Use Act, 1978, regarding the powers of Anambra State Governor in relation to land.

He urged the court to determine whether the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants who purport to arrogate the powers of Recertification and Revalidation of all the title documents in Anambra State (State and Non-State Land) have shown to the satisfaction of the Court that the Land Use Act, 1978 clearly and specifically authorized their action.

He also asked the court to determine whether the recertification/recertification fee/tax of N25,000.00 contained in Exhibit ‘A,’ which was charged on the Anambra State Land Owners, is not contrary to Part II of the Schedule to the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, Cap. T2 LFN 2011, and therefore illegal and unconstitutional, and subject to account and refund to the defrauded people of Anambra State.

As a property/land occupier in Anambra State affected by the public notice, he maintained that his civil rights have been violated by the announcement of government, contained in Exhibit ‘A’, and if the court fails to intervene, he would lose his property right by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants illegally excluding the particulars of his land/property from their record, which would make him suffer irreparably.

Pursuant to sections 6(6) (a) & (b), 272(1) and 315(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the plaintiff sought 13 reliefs, including a declaratory order, order for account, injunction and exemplary damages in his favour, against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the sum of Ten Billion Naira (N10,000,000,000.00).

The other reliefs sought are: “A declaration that the plaintiff as a property owner in Anambra state affected by the public notice on Land Recertification/ Revalidation, tagged, ’ Exhibit A’, can invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Honourable Court to correct the fundamental errors of Law committed by the defendants.

“A declaration that neither the public notice’ issued by the Permanent Secretary, Nkeiru Mokwe Esq. for the Commissioner nor the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants have the powers, to superintend over the exemption with respect to Federal Land, in Section 49 (1) of the Land Use Act, 1978.

“A declaration that the ‘Public Notice’ Exhibit ‘A’, signed by the agent of a known principal (Mrs. Nkeiru Mokwe Esq.) Permanent Secretary for Mr Commissioner usurped the legislative powers of a State (Anambra State) captured in Section 4(7) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) without any iota of authority.

“A declaration that Exhibit ‘A’ – public notice issued under the hand of Mrs Nkeiru Mokwe Esq. (Permanent Secretary) for Mr Commissioner: is neither an ‘Edict’ nor subsidiary instrument in respect of the Governor’s powers in relation to land and therefore, is illegal, unconstitutional and tantamount to public officer’s scam/obtaining N25, 000.00 from the citizens of Anambra State for recertification of land under false pretences.

“A declaration that in the review of Sections 6(6)(b) and 24 of the 1999 Constitution, the plaintiff has a duty by the very nature of our organized society/state, imposed on every citizen to ensure that all criminals are brought to book. The statutory right which has been given to every person against any suspect, or felon is constitutional.

“A declaration that a court in Nigeria has the power to inquire into and pronounce on the legality of Exhibit ‘A’ public notice’ demanding tax of N25,000.00 or levy to be paid by citizens to the State or otherwise of an “Edict” contrary to the taxes and levies (Approved List for collection) Act.

“A declaration that the defendants or public officers acting on their behalf has no power to issue Exhibit ‘A’ ‘public notice’ on Land, outside the mandatory provisions of the Land Use Act, 1978 which is a Federal Legislation.”

In addition, Okonkwo asked the court to declare that the recertification of Land Documents tax of N25,000.00 levied or charged required to be paid by citizens / Land Owners in Anambra State to the State or to be collected by the State in Nigeria are not contained or stated in Part II of the Schedule to the Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Act, Cap. T2 LFN 2011, and therefore its imposition/demand constituted “financial fraud” on Anambra State citizens, illegal null and void.

He urged the court to declare that the 1st to 3rd defendants without any lawful authority demanded taxes of N25, 000.00 from Anambra State Land Owners, pointing out the law raised a trust by implication and clothes them with fiduciary character for the purpose of making them accountable.

The plaintiff, therefore, demanded an award of exemplary damages in his favour, against the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the sum of Ten Billion Naira (N10,000,000,000.00) only for knowing that Exhibit ‘A’ (public notice) is unconstitutional and yet, went ahead to impoverish Anambra State land owners, for their dubious personal interest.

He asked for an order of perpetual injunction from the court, restraining the 1st to 3rd defendants, their servants, agents or privies howsoever from issuing or pursuing the recertification/ revalidated exercise contained in Exhibit ‘A’ at any other time both now and in the future, except in consonance with Land Use Act, 1978 or any valid law subject to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

He requested for an order directing the Inspector-General Nigeria Police Force (the 4th defendant) to investigate his co-defendants’ deployment of Exhibit ‘A’ to commit mega financial fraud on the land owners in Anambra State, recover the sums of monies collected, and upon the citizens, make a demand to the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that a Police investigation report is issued, and the public officers involved, brought before the law to answer for their crime.

The plaintiff prayed the court to order the 1st to 3rd defendants to refund to the Anambra State Land Owners their N25,000.00 recertification tax, illegally levied on them in the State, as the imposition of tax/levy can only be validly levied for breach of the law, whether under civil process or after conviction for an offence.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.

