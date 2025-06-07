Land Reforms Key To Unlocking Urban Potential, Job Creation – Edun

Share

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has emphasized the importance of land reforms as a catalyst for job creation, increased state revenue, and effective public-private partnerships in Nigeria’s cities, many of which are in dire need of structured renewal.

Speaking in Abuja during a strategic dialogue with a delegation from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), led by its African Regional Director, Mr. Mathias Spaliviero, Edun welcomed the agency’s technical support in shaping modern, investable urban spaces across the country.

The discussion centered on the pivotal role of land titling, documentation, and spatial planning in unlocking investment into Nigeria’s urban infrastructure and housing sectors.

UN-Habitat expressed strong backing for the Federal Government’s renewed commitment to the Nigeria Land Titling and Documentation Programme, which aims to enhance land security, broaden the tax base, and attract private capital into key sectors such as real estate, agriculture, and logistics.

Edun noted that structured land reforms remain essential to driving inclusive and sustainable urban development, which is central to the administration’s broader economic growth agenda.

