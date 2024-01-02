Land ownership dispute sets community, college on warpath

Again, the Ugele community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State and the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA) are on war path following an age-long land ownership dispute that has torn the community and college apart. Sixty-six years after, the college, which was founded in January 1957, is berating the community, the acclaimed owners of the hectares of land on which the institution is situated for encroaching on the college’s land. But, the Ugele community, the original owners of the land, led by their monarch, is insisting that as the owners of the land, it was therefore wrong for the college to despise and describe members of the community “as land grabbers on their landed property.” The age-long row, however, degenerated last week, when members of staff and students of the college embarked on a protest against the activities of alleged land grabbers encroaching on the college’s land. The Federal Government, New Telegraph learnt, had acquired the land from the community several years ago for the establishment and development of the specialise college.

Crisis

The crisis, which was said to have started several years ago, led to the late monarch of the community, the Olugele of Ugele, Oba Clement Aladesaye before an Akure Magistrate Court for allegedly sponsoring the destruction of some properties belonging to the college. Oba Aladesaye was alleged to have destroyed some properties worth millions of naira belonging to the college. At the court, the monarch, who claimed that he was the original owner of the land, insisted therefore that he could not be arraigned or sued for encroaching on his or community land. The monarch at the court also claimed that the land belonged to him and the entire Ugele community, and hence the case was said to have been dismissed at the Akure High Court.

Protest

Following the last week invasion of the college by members of the community, members of staff and students of the college penultimate Friday trooped to the streets in protest against what they described as illegal occupation and encroachment on the college’s land by land grabbers. The protesting staff and students were said to have marched from the college’s main gate to Zone 17 Office of the AIG; Governor’s Office at Alagbaka, and the palace of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Odundun II. The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, such as “Don’t send FECA into extinction”; “Rescue FECA from land grabbers”; “FECA land is not for sale”; “Federal Government should come to FECA’s aid”; “Allow FECA to breathe”; among others, are accusing the land grabbers of unleashing terror on the college. According to them, the Federal Government, through the unrelenting activities of the “land grabber,” might be forced to relocate the institution, if there is no longer land for the college for carry out research and farming, which are part of the core mandates of the specialised college. Addressing journalists during the protest, the Chairman of the college’s academic staff, Mr Kayode Sule, described the activities of land grabbers as illegal and urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the crisis. He, however, expressed regrets that the land grabbers are carrying out their activities with impunity and which is seriously affecting effective training and teaching of the students. He told journalists: “What is going on is that we have this problem of land grabbers, who from time to time invade the college to disturb our peace and stability. As we are speaking now, they are right inside the college, bulldozing lands and destroying the college’s economic trees and those things that we use for practical purposes in training our students. “All the economic trees and crops planted by the college had been bulldozed and destroyed by the land grabbers, as we speak now.

Why we are coming out to protest is to tell the entire world, government, all concerned citizens and stakeholders that enough is enough, and that an end must be put to these shenanigans and incessant harassments of the college by land grabbers. “Also, we want to warn members of the community, who believe that the college’s land is for grabs and must be sold off, and who are bent that this college must not exist.” However, Sule revealed further that there are several cases in court instituted by several groups of the land grabbers, recalling a particular man came with security men on Thursday and started destroying the college fences with the help of the security operatives. Piqued by the unabated crisis, he urged the sons and daughters of Akure, the college’s host community; the Federal Government and Ondo State government in particular to come to the aid of the college so that it will not go into extinction through unrelenting activities of land grabbers. According to him, the Federal College of Agriculture land is for the training of students, and hence it is not for sale or grab by any group or individual. Meanwhile, the community, it was gathered, had instructed their counsel to write a letter to the management of the college to demand an apology for describing the Ugele community/ family “as land grabbers and to retract the said insulting remarks.”

Management

Speaking on the negative consequences of the crisis on the growth of college and in fulfilling its core mandates, the management of the college, led by the Provost, Dr Akinyemi Albert Fadiyimu, has raised the alarm over the alleged persistent encroachment of the land belonging to the institution by land grabbers. He expressed worry over how the land grabbers lately resorted to use bulldozers to pull down the college’s economic trees and crops valued at over N150 million. The Provost, who described the activities of land grabbers as illegal, also expressed concern over the persistent attacks and harassment targeted on students and staff of the institution by the invaders. He recalled: “The latest incidence of encroachment began on December 7, 2023 and again on the December 8 and 13 during the day time, and in late night of December 16 to December 20, when a gang of land grabbers and their surveyor, alongside a group of hired thugs and uniform security officials apparently on an illegal duty invaded the campus. “They forcibly entered into the college campus along the Agbogbo area by pulling down a part of the college perimeter fence with bulldozer and in the process destroyed the college teak plantation, preserved gene bank of endangered plant and animal species, as well as other economic trees worth over N150 million.” Lamenting the development, Fadiyimu said that the college immediately reported the invasion of the college to relevant security agencies, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 17 and Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command through a petition with reference Number ODO/GBC/7/12/2023 of December 7, 2023.

The Provost further stated: “The public should note that the incessant trespass on the land of Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, which today stands at just 250 acres (about 90 hectares) is posing a serious existential threat to the college; if it is not halted, it may preclude the entire college and some of courses presently offered or other proposed programmes from meeting the minimum requirement for accreditation. “Recently, there has been a clamour by stakeholders in the state, particularly the sons and daughters of Akure for the upgrading of the college to the University of Agriculture, but such a dream may never be realised if the activities of the land grabbers are not checked.” The Provost, who regretted that the recurring wanton destruction of the college property and threat to the lives of staff and students is making the college community agitated, however, said farms and plantations used for practical training and students’ final year projects are continuously being damaged and increasingly becoming inaccessible for staff and students. He added: “During one of their incursions on Saturday, December 16, one of the students was attacked by the hoodlums, who almost lynched the student. If something untoward should happen to any of our staff or students, the college management may not be able to control the students in view of the aftermath of such an incident by the students’ body. “We appeal to all traditional rulers, community leaders and citizens of the state to join hands with the Federal Government and the college management in addressing this matter in order to preserve the sanctity of the college land, and work towards its growth and expansion, rather than expropriation of its land, a move that would invariably lead to its gradual extinction. “On the other hand, choosing the former will translate to the progress and development of the state and the promotion of food security, as well as ensure that a sustainable foundation is laid for agricultural development for future generations of our dear state and country by extension.”

Family claim

Tracing the genesis of the crisis, the Ogunmokin Family, who claimed the ownership of the land through their lawyer, Mr Daisi Akindehin, recalled that the college sometimes in 2010 trespassed on the family land situated along Akure/Owo Expressway, Akure, which was not part of the land ceded to the institution. Towards this end, the community, however, insisted that the parcel of land in question was not part of the land acquired by the Federal Government for Federal College of Agriculture, Akure. Therefore, the family’s counsel noted that it was wrong, in the first instance, to describe the family members as land grabbers, stating: “Thae late Prince Aladegbaye Falodun had in 2012 instituted the said Suit No: AK/279/2012 against the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure for himself and on behalf of the Ogunmokin family. The High Court of Justice in Akure, presided over by Hon. Justice A.O. Adebusoye delivered judgment in the said Suit No: AK/279/2012 on 27th November, 2014 in favour of the family. “In the said judgment, the family was declared as the lawful owner of the land trespassed upon by the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure. The Court awarded general damages of N2,500,000 (Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) and N10,000 cost in favour of our client and against the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure. “The court also gave an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and their agents, privies and servants from further committing any act of trespass on the family land. “After the judgment was delivered in November 2014, our client’s family continued to be in possession of the portion of their land where they were in possession before the institution of Suit No: AK/279/2012 in 2012 without any molestation or hindrance from any quarter. “But, sometime in 2017, when Dr. Samson Odedina became the Provost of the college, the authority of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure, using its federal might, caused the arrest of late Clement Ajayi Aladegbaye, the then Head of Ogunmokun Family and a six-count charge was preferred against him and two others at the Chief Magistrate Court, Akure. The six-count charge includes malicious damage and forcible entry into the land which the High Court, Akure had awarded in favour of our client’s family. “Our client’s family head, late Clement Ajayi Aladegbaye Falodun had dragged the Chief Magistrate Court, Akure and the Registrar of the Chief Magistrate Court, Akure before the High Court, Akure and the charge and proceedings of the Chief Magistrate Court was quashed by the ruling delivered by Hon. Justice O.M. Adejumo on 25th August, 2017.”

Since the college was not satisfied with the quashing of the charges preferred against the then head of family of the family, instead of appealing against the judgment, the management of Federal College of Agriculture approached the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, Akure and a fresh charge of forcible entry and malicious damage was again preferred against late Clement Ajayi Aladegbaye Falodun in charge No: AK/75C/2017. “That late Clement Ajayi Aladegbaye Falodun was arraigned before the High Court Akure on a two-count charge of forcible entry and malicious damage in charge No: Ak/75C/2017. The High Court Akure presided over by Hon. Justice W.R. Olamide heard the case and discharged and acquitted Mr. Clement Ajayi Aladegbaye of the offences of forcible entry and malicious damages preferred against him.” According to Akindehin, the college filed an appeal against the judgment at the Court of Appeal, Akure and the case is still pending before the court. The family lawyer, who added that the Ogunmokun family has substituted the name of the late Aladegbaye Falodun with that of Mr. Michael Ajayi at the Court of Appeal case, said: “Our client’s family were recently on the portion of the land in their possession before they approached the court in 2012 carrying out some improvements on the land and the authorities of the college sent armed thugs to attack and send our client’s family away from the land.” Now, the management of the college sent out their members of staff and students to protest against our client’s family for being in possession of their land which the High Court, Akure had awarded to them as far back as 2014 by the judgment of the High Court. Instead of setting the record straight, Akindehin regretted that the authorities of the college invited the media and distorted the facts, and refused to disclose that our client’s family had been declared the lawful owners of the land in question by the judgment of the High Court, dated 27th November, 2014. “They even described our client’s family as land grabbers, and that our client’s family only occupied the portion of their land which they were in possession of before they instituted the suit against the college and three others in 2012,” he stated. The family counsel added: “Our client’s family did not enter the remaining part of the land awarded to them through the High Court judgment since possession of the part of the land which Federal College of Agriculture leased out to the public has not been given to our client’s family via writ of possession. “Since our client’s family was in possession of the portion of their land now occupied by them before they instituted Suit No: AK/279/2012 against the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure and three others, they do not need Writ of possession before they can carry out any form of improvements on their land.

“The act of the Federal College of Agriculture describing our client’s family as land grabbers, even when the High Court, Akure had awarded the land in question to our client’s family is an affront and disrespect to the judiciary, and abusive and derogatory remarks to our client’s family.” Against this backdrop, Akindehin said his client’s family had instructed him to write a letter to the management of the college to demand an apology for describing the family as land grabbers and to retract the said insulting remarks.