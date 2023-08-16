Land Grabbing: Tiv Communities Calls For Gov Sules’ Intervention Over Fulani Invasion

The persistent outcry over land grabbing in Tiv Communities, especially in the Southern part of Nasarawa State took a dramatic dimension as some leaders of the affected communities have accused some traditional rulers of complicity in the invasion of their ancestral homes and farmlands by the Fulani herders.

They also appealed to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule to further intervene to arrest the traditional rulers continued recruitment of Fulani herders to invade their homes and farmlands despite the constitution of a probe panel to investigate land crisis in parts of the state.

It would be recalled that land grab crises have allegedly continued unabated in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State resulting in loss of lives and property in the recent past.

The situation prompted Governor Abdullahi Sule to set up an investigative panel to look into the disputed lands between the Tiv Communities and other communities in the southern part of the state.

Speaking to Journalists at the resumed sitting of the probe panel in Lafia, on Wednesday, a clinical psychologist, Dr Richard Tseku alleged that the affected traditional rulers, the district head of Adogi, Osakyo of Assakio have refused to honour the invitation of the panel constituted by the governor.

Dr Tseku said that the Tiv community in the southern part of the state has continued to experience attacks by suspected herders allegedly recruited to dispossess the Tiv Communities of their accessorial homes and farmland.

He said ” I have become a refugee in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja since 2014 due to persistent attacks. My house has been taken over as well as farmland. despite the persistent outcry by the Tiv Communities over the seizure of our ancestral lands in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa state over the years, our people have not seen peace for a long time now”

The clinical psychologist called on Governor Abdullahi Sule to further intervene by calling on the traditional rulers to honour and respect the probe panel in order to find a lasting solution to the crisis of land grabbing in the area.

Dr. Tseku appealed to the governor to ensure that the Fulani herders currently occupying farmland were made to relocate and allowed the Tiv Communities to return to where their forefathers lived and died.

Also speaking, one of the Tiv community leaders, Joseph Orjeme allegedly accused the traditional rulers of being behind the crisis of land grab in the Tiv settlements in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa State.

He alleged that traditional rulers were compelling Tiv farmers to donate one-third of their produce annually to them if they must live and do their farming in their domains.

Orjeme stressed the need for prompt resolution of the land crisis adding that the Tive community was under siege in the affected senatorial Zone of the state.

He lamented that a situation where original inhabitants have become strangers in their fatherland was unacceptable adding that state creation was for administrative convenience.

“Our forefathers have been in Nasarawa before the creation of Benue, plateau province. Tiv people in Nasarawa State have no other place than where their Gran parents give birth to us. Why would Tiv in Nasarawa become a stranger in their father’s land”, Orjeme questioned.

Earlier at the resumed hearing in Lafia, the President of Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) who doubled as the counsel to the complainants (TIV Communities ), Barnabas Zayol told Journalists that several appeals were made which led to the constitution of the panel.

Zayol expressed the hope that the panel would give hope to the communities in line with the desire of the state governor Eng Abdullahi Sule to end the crisis to enable the Tiv people to live peacefully in their ancestral lands.