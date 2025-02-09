Land Grabbing: Lawyers’ Involvement In Land Transactions Compulsory – Ondo Govt

Share

The Ondo State government has made the involvement of legal practitioners mandatory for all transactions involving land to eradicate incessant disputes over land grabbing and check the activities of land grabbers.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN, who disclosed this at the sideline of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), said the government made legislation against land grabbing by land speculators and interlopers.

Ajulo said the government has made it mandatory for franking and documentation of all land transactions to be done by legal Practitioners.

Also, he said the government has expanded legal aid services to guarantee that underprivileged individuals have access to competent legal representation.

Ajulo said there are collaborations with the private sector to promote Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms and alleviate court congestion in the state.

However, he said there is a need to strike a balance between rights and responsibilities in free speech laws.

He condemned a situation where citizens confused the democratic right to free speech with cyberbullying

Ajulo raised serious concerns over the escalation of cyberbullying and abuse of free speech laws, noting that rather than being utilized as a tool for constructive governance engagement, some individuals weaponize these laws to launch malicious attacks, character assassination, and defamation, especially against public officials.

His words “The most unfortunate reality is that social media and online platforms have become tools for some individuals to engage in reckless falsehoods, cyber harassment, and deliberate misinformation in the name of free speech.”

The Chief Law Officer highlighted the detrimental impact of such defamatory narratives on governance, investment, and development, particularly when public officers who represent the State at crucial business meetings are unfairly maligned.

According to him, “When you assassinate the character of those at the forefront of governance, you send a wrong signal to investors and stakeholders.

“How can we attract development if the very individuals championing progress are being unjustly discredited?”

Ajulo reaffirmed Governor Aiyedatiwa-led administration’s unwavering commitment to democratic values, emphasizing that while the government upholds free speech, it would not condone cyber harassment, defamation, or malicious propaganda.

“He made it clear that where necessary, the government would apply sanctions in full accordance with the law, insisting that justice must take its course, even if, as the saying goes, “heaven will fall.”

Ajulo said the state government believes in dialogue, accountability, and freedom of expression, but that freedom must be exercised responsibly.

He said, “We will not sit idly by while some individuals use digital platforms as weapons of destruction rather than tools for meaningful discourse.”

He stressed that strict enforcement of cybercrime laws would commence, and any individual or group found wanting targeted harassment, cyberbullying, or defamatory content would face the full weight of the law.

He noted that the government is prepared to act swiftly and decisively to protect the dignity of all citizens and uphold the integrity of governance.

He said monitoring systems have been put in place, and the state will not hesitate to prosecute offenders who cross the boundaries of responsible speech.

