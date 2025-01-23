Land Grabbing: Family Petitions Police Over Destruction Of Farmland

Share

…we will protect lives, properties –Police

The family of Pa Gabriel Modupe has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 17, comprising Ondo and Ekiti states over the destruction of their farmland in Aponmu in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The family through their lawyer, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, said the activities of land grabbers, despite the warning of the state government, have made life difficult for them in the community and may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

The family in the petition said they had been subjected to incessant attacks and malicious destruction of their invaluable agricultural resources, including cash crops, by land grabbers using armed criminal gangs, some of whom are disguised in military uniforms.

The family said they had reported the activities of the land grabbers to the Iralepo of Isinkan, Oba Oluwagbenga Ojo Arulewolasi, that some hoodlums in military uniforms forcibly entered, violently attacked their farmland with three bulldozers and destroyed their cocoa, and other cash crops trees at Aponmu, Bbaku, OkeOko, and Oke-Gada in the communities.

Consequently, they prayed for the Police’s intervention to stop the incessant attacks and malicious destruction of their farmland to prevent an uncontrollable breach of the peace in the local government and the entire vicinity of the state capital.

The petition read in part; “Our clients are the direct sons and daughters of Pa Gabriel Modupe, who was the first to found and farm on the said land for over 100 years, wherein he also built houses and allocated portions for persons paying rents for farming purposes only during his lifetime.

“Different persons had occupied part of the said land at different times with the permission of the family after the death of Pa Gabriel Modupe.

It was a rude shock on the 4th of January, 2025 that some chiefs and unknown persons entered the said land with tractors, destroying both food and cash crops, which include economic trees on our client’s farmlands.

