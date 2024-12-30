Land Grabbing Allegation Plot To Tarnish Okonjo’s Family Name –Delta Monarch

Share

The traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku kingdom, Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, has raised the alarm over plots by detractors to smear his reputation with protests by a section of youths that are land speculators from Ubulu -Okiti community.

The monarch, who is the younger brother of the Director-General of World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said the recent protest to the Delta state Government House Asaba, by them, accusing him or land grabbing and kidnapping was a deliberate attempt to mislead the panel of inquiry that was set up by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Palace Secretary, Mr Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, supported by the Obi-inCouncil dismissed the allegations as “misleading, false and maliciously.

He said instead for all parties to respect the rule of law, avoid taking matters into their own hands and observe strict adherent to the rule of law, they trooped to the streets to cover up for their illegal dealings.

