Land Encroachment: Ondo Community Debunks Rift With Firm

The Imafon Community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State has denied any dispute with Dortmund Quarry Nigeria Limited over the disputed land in the community.

The monarch of the town, the Olumafon of Imafon, Oba Aliu Adegbehingbe, also warned against encroaching on the land already allocated to companies operating in the environment. There have been reports of the dispute between the Imafon Community and Dortmund Quarry Nigeria Limited over the operation of the company, which some residents said posed great danger to them.

However, Oba Adegbehingbe dismissed the claims that an entire community exists within the quarry site, saying there is a cordial relationship between the company and the agrarian community. Speaking with reporters after a visit to the community, the monarch stressed that Dortmund had been operating legally on Imafon land for over 15 years with the consent of the community.