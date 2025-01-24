Land Disputes: Adeleke Constitutes 100-Member Boundary Crisis Resolution Committee

Share

Following the constant land disputes between Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has constituted a 100-member High Powered Land Crisis Resolution Committee with each of the affected communities having 25 representatives and the state Government 25 members.

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Adetunji Olanipekun Larooye has been announced as the Chairman of the Committee and a retired judge of Osun State Judiciary and Chairman, Osun State Boundary Commission, Justice Moshood Adekunle Adeigbe, is to serve as the Co-Chairman.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State Capital, disclosed that the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke put in place the Committee with a view to bringing a lasting end to the incessant land disputes among the three affected communities.

According to Oluomo Alimi, four other traditional rulers on the panel are; His Royal Majesty; Oba Abioye Oyebode, The Olokuku of Okuku, His Royal Majesty; Oba Adams Iyiola Bamidele Yusuf, The Oloba of Oba Oke, His Royal Majesty; Oba Adekeye Oyedare, The Oloyan of Oyan and His Royal Majesty, Oba Akeem Ogungbamgbe, The Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesha.

Other members are; Mr Umar Abba Mohammed, Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayoola Kehinde, Osun State Director, Department of State Services( DSS) Brigadier General, Aliu Mohammed, Commander E.C.C, Ede, Mr Sotiyobo Igbalawola, Osun State Commander, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC), Mr Anthony Chikezie, Commander, Immigration Service, Osun State, Dr Adekunle Omoyele, Osun State Commander, Amotekun Corps, and Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Security, Barrister Dare Ojo.

Also on the enlarged Committee, where members are enjoined by Governor Ademola Adeleke to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the highly critical assignment, are: The Chairman, NBA Osogbo branch, Mr Yemi Abiona, Esq; The Chairman, NBA, Ikirun, Mr Niyi Akinsola, Esq; The Chairman, NBA, Ile Ife, Mr Tope Olajoko, Esq; The Chairman, NBA, Ilesha, Mr Raymond Oki, Esq; Others appointed to serve on the Ifon- Ilobu- Erin Osun Peace Resolution Committee are; Mr Soladoye Abioye, the Surveyor General of Osun State

– Dr Sodiq Olohunde, Office of Chief of Staff to the Governor Mrs Marufat Adekemi Bello, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice

– Mr Femi Ogundun,- Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Govt and Chiertincy Affairs, Dr Fritz Mobolaji Olaoye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning.

Completing the list of the Committee members are Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu, Osun NUJ Council Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal, Osun Civil Society Coalition and Comrade Saka Mao, a Public Affairs Analyst

In the meantime, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, in the Press Statement has announced that His Excellency, The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, will on Tuesday, the 28th of January, 2025 perform the swearing-in ceremony of the 100-member enlarged Ifon, Ilobu, Erin Osun Land Crisis Resolution Committee.

The venue is the Multi-purpose hall of Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere Osogbo by 11:00 am

