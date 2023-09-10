Land Dispute: Stop Your Staff From Shielding Racketeers, Ibadan Bizman Petitions Oyo AG

An Ibadan-based businessman, Mr Dapo Davies, has petitioned the Oyo State Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, to stop one of the staff of his Ministry from shielding and aiding some land grabbers, who in spite of a pending suit at an Ibadan High Court, have continued to construct a building on his land at Dugbe area of the metropolis.

In a letter dated 6th September 2023 and titled: Re -“Suit No: 1/380/2013 Between: Mr Dapo Davies & Alhaji Kamilu Orotoye & Ors”, Davies through his lawyer, Babatunde Oni, complained to the AG, Abiodun Aikomo, about Mr Moshood, (Senior State Counsel in the Justice Ministry), who allegedly “claimed to be acting under the instructions of the Attorney-General by confronting our Client on the said land while the 1st and 2nd Defendants were constructing on the disputed land situated at Ogunpa, Oke Padre Ibadan which is under litigation at the State High Court, Ibadan”.

Alleging that “Mr Moshood (Esq)’s action is targeted at subverting justice and also aiding an action that is likely to cause a breach of public peace”, Davies’ lawyer in the petition signed by Niyi Okanlawon Esq. said: “We are Solicitors to the Claimant in the above suit (hereinafter referred to as Our Client) on whose instruction we write on the above subject.

“Our Client instituted the above suit in respect of his land situate, lying and being at Ogunpa, Oke Padre, Ibadan via the Writ of Summons dated 14th May 2023, wherein the Attorney General of Oyo State was sued as the 4th Defendant. The matter had already come up before Hon. Justice Akintola sitting as vacation Judge on the following dates: 12th July 2023, 17th August 2023, and 25th August 2023, with the appearance of Mr Moshood, Senior State Counsel and his Senior Colleague in the proceeding of 17th August 2023 for the 3rd-5th Defendants.

“Having had the notice of the pending suit, the 1st and 2nd Defendants commenced construction on the disputed land which necessitated, our Client to file an application for

interlocutory injunction dated 18th August, 2023, which was duly reacted to via the Counter Affidavit filed by the 1st and 2nd Defendants. The said Application was fixed for hearing on the 5th of September 2023. However, the court did not sit due to an industrial strike.

“We are reliably informed by Our Client that more to his chagrin, the 1st & 2nd Defendants have accelerated construction on the disputed land on the instruction of Mr Moshood, a Senior Counsel of your Ministry, who claims to be acting under the instructions of the Attorney-General.

“We must state at this juncture that the conduct of Mr. Moshood of this Ministry is not only an attempt to subvert justice but also undermines the sanctity of the legal profession which is capable of stirring breach of public peace, should our client react to that grave lawlessness.

“Our Client is peace-loving and a law-abiding citizen, who in spite of the absence of interlocutory injunction over his property subject to litigation at Lebanon Street, Dugbe, Ibadan, which was engulfed by fire a few years ago, did not take steps to renovate the property because of the respect he has for the Rule of Law and the Court.

“Against the backdrop of the above, we most humbly appeal to this highly esteemed office that Mr Moshood be called to order, as his conduct falls below the standard of this hallowed Ministry. We hope our client’s petition will be accorded the speedy dispatch it deserves in the interest of justice”, the letter read.